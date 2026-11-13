Interview: Theatre Life with Che Wernsman

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Che Wernsman

Today’s subject Che Wernsman is currently living her theatre life as the Production Stage Manager for Cult of Love at Round House Theatre. The production will begins performances on November 18th and runs through December 27th.

Cult of Love is important for a couple of reasons. First off, it is the second production of Round House Theatre’s 50th anniversary season. It is also extremely noteworthy because it marks Che’s 50th production as a stage manager for a Round House Theatre production. Think about that for a second and realize what an accomplishment that is. This season also marks Che’s 11th as the company’s Resident Stage Manager.

Over the years Che has helmed some of Round House Theatre’s most important productions. She was the backstage Stage Manager for the epic Angles in America Part One and Part Two which involved her running a sometimes finnicky lift. She recently was the Production Stage Manager for also epic The Inheritance Part One and Part Two. Other select Round House Theatre credits include The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night- Time, Topdog/Underdog, Bad Books, Gen of the Ocean, Small Mouth Sounds, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Che’s talents have not been limited to Round House Theatre. In her over two decades career she has also worked on productions at Theater J, Everyman Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Folger Theatre, Imagination Stage, Olney Theatre Center and other top theatres in the DMV/Baltimore area.

Che Wernsman has what I know is one of the most difficult jobs in theatre. Being a Stage Manager means you have to deal with many different personalities while making last minute decisions when something goes off the rails during a show. The important thing about those situations is keeping your cool and handling things in the most professional manner possible. Che has a very calm demeanor and the attitude that something can always be worked out while always being very supportive of her crew and cast.

Grab your tickets to Cult of Love at Round House Theatre and pay particular attention to how all the technical elements happen almost like magic. I’ll clue you in on something, It's not magic. Lights don’t change on their own and crew shifts are not guesswork. Everything is carefully controlled by the Stage Manager, and nothing happens without the most glorious word in the theatre GO!!.

Che Wernsman is a true example of an artist who has a drive and a passion for her craft. Here’s to the next 50 Round House Theatre productions with a legend of our area theatre scene.

She is truly living her theatre life to the fullest.

Did you have another career before working in the performing arts?

I wouldn't call it a career. I had various jobs working for the Coast Guard, the Army and the Navy. I was also an EMT for a short amount of time and then I worked for AOL in the UK when it was just starting.

Did you go to school for theatre?

I did not go to school for theatre. I went to Virginia Tech for engineering and graduated with a degree in psychology a minor in sociology and a minor in theater arts, but only because I argued with the Dean, a lot. I took a bunch of stagecraft and acting classes and finally a stage management class which introduced me to the world of theatre that made the most sense to me.

What was your first professional job as a Stage Manager?

My first professional job as a stage manager was working for the Generic Theater in Norfolk VA where I got paid $75 per show. The artistic director came in one day and said they had lost their stage manager for the show they were about to rehearse and asked if anyone had any experience and I raised my hand and ended up stage managing shows there for the next 5 years!

Cult of Love marks your 50th production at Round House Theatre. How did you first come to work for the company and what was your first RHT production?

My first show at Round House Theatre was Once on this Island back in the 2004 - 2005 season. I can't quite remember how I got the job specifically but either through sending my resume to the theatre or through the techie cattle call, now called the techie roundup that happens once a year in the DC area.

Che Wernsman in tech rehearsal for Round House Theatre's

upcoming production of Cult of Love.

Photo by Amy "Queenie" Killion.

What are some of the biggest changes you have seen at Round House Theatre during your time stage managing there?

Well, of course Round House had a big renovation in the 2019 season. Then there was COVID and coming out of that. And from Once on this Island to my current show Cult of Love, I have seen three different artistic directors helm the theatre. But I think one of the biggest changes at Round House has been their mission to be a Theatre for Everyone and their Code of Conduct with the emphasis on Equity Diversity Inclusivity and Accessibility. I think becoming more aware of their artists needs with some of the deeply emotional and perhaps personal stories that they are telling. I think they really are on the forefront of the care for their artists and crew as well as their employees, which also extends to their volunteers and patrons.

What would you say are some the most challenging productions you have worked on over your 50 production run at Round House Theatre?

I think most productions have their own challenges. Some of the biggest shows I have done at Round House have been Angels in America Parts One and Two, and The Inheritance Part 1 and Part 2 and The Tempest, which were all challenging due to sheer size. But I think as I mentioned before, the very personal and deeply emotional stories that RHT is telling become quite a challenge in their own right. I think it's the stories that need to be told and that build opportunity for discussions and relationships.

50 productions at any one theatre is quite the achievement. Which stand out to you as some of your favorites?

Some of my favorite shows have been A Prayer for Owen Meany, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, and Cult of Love. For me the best shows are a great story that needs to be told, the story told exceedingly well and is told by a group of artists (Performers, Designers, Directors, Stage Managers and Crew) that love working together to produce something they are eager and excited to share.

What advice can you give to a stage manager just starting their career?

I would suggest that stage managers learn a lot about everything. That they practice empathy and understanding. That they cultivate their own interests and that they have a great sense of humor and even maybe a very good sense of whimsy. If we don't love what we do and love the people we are doing it with, then this is probably not the career that can be sustainable.

Where can we here you call “Lights one GO!!” in 2027?

I hope you won’t be able to actually hear me! I will be stage managing Chinese Republicans just after the New Year and then will finish this season with White Chip, both at Round House Theatre.

Special Thanks to Round House Theatre's royal Public Relations & Partnerships Manager Amy "Queenie" Killion for her assistance in coordinating this interview.

Theatre Life logo designed by Kevin Laughon.

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