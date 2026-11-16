



You can now get a first look at THE FANTASTICKS, which officially opens tonight, November 16th at Broadway's Hayes Theater for a limited 15-week engagement.

THE FANTASTICKS is directed and choreographed by Tony Award Winner Christopher Gattelli, and stars Maxim Chlumecky, Kevin Del Aguila, David Patrick Kelly, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Nathan Levy, Ruthie Ann Miles, Zane Phillips, and Ahmad Simmons.

It's the longest-running musical of all time, but it's never been on Broadway – until now. Two boys. Their two mothers. And a mischievous plan to make the young men fall in love.

With a book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, this inspired reinterpretation celebrates love, reconciliation, and the singular power of theater, reconceived by Jones himself.

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