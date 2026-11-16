Voting Is Open to Pick the Top 15 of Next On Stage: Season 7

Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Catch up on who made the Top 30 in our season premiere episode.

The second round of voting begins today, November 16 and ends at 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, November 18. The next results shows, announcing the Top 15 finalists in both age categories, will air on Friday, November 20 at 7pm (high school) and 9pm (college).

Each week, contestants will be voted on by the general public and given feedback from an all-star panel of judges, including: J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Michael Minarik (Les Misérables), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin). Ben Cameron returns as host.