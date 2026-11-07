Video: MADAMA BUTTERFLY Preview at Washington National Opera

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A new on-stage preview for MADAMA BUTTERFLY from Washington National Opera offers a look at the production ahead of its opening at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. The company described the opera as its "favorite devastating saga" in announcing that the production opens November 7 on WNO's Revolutionary Stage. Watch the performance video!

MADAMA BUTTERFLY is Puccini's opera about Cio-Cio-San, a young Japanese woman who marries the American naval officer Pinkerton. The work is being presented by WNO as part of its 2026-2027 season, and performances are scheduled to run through November 20.

The fully staged new production of Puccini’s Madama Butterfly tells one of opera’s most tragic and beautiful love stories in a setting evocative of Japan by Walt Spangler, with period costumes by Florence Klotz. American naval officer Pinkerton marries the young geisha Cio-Cio-San, known as Butterfly. Innocent and deeply devoted, she ignores warnings about his intentions—until betrayal leaves her facing heartbreak and disgrace, propelling her toward one of opera’s most unforgettable finales. This striking production is directed by E. Loren Meeker with choreography by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater company member Kanji Segawa. Korean soprano Karah Son makes her company debut in the title role—a role she has performed with nearly every major opera company in the world. She is joined by rising star tenor Matthew White as Pinkerton—a role he performed to acclaim with Opéra de Montréal. Cafritz Young Artist alumna and Grand Finals Winner of the 2025 Metropolitan Opera competition Michelle Mariposa performs as Suzuki. Grammy Award-winning baritone and Marian Anderson Laureate Will Liverman makes his role debut as Sharpless. Japanese-German conductor Erina Yashima—who has led orchestras around the world—conducts.

Performances will run November 7, 13, 15, 18, and 20. Tickets for MADAMA BUTTERFLY are available through the company's website.

WNO's season-opening plans were detailed in an earlier announcement, MADAMA BUTTERFLY and NIXON IN CHINA to Launch Washington National Opera Season, which also noted a special concert featuring Renée Fleming and Thomas Hampson.

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More on Washington National Opera Recent Articles Video: WASHINGTON NATIONAL OPERA Previews 2026/27 Season in New Series

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