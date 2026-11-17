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A new trailer for A RAISIN IN THE SUN previews Shakespeare Theatre Company's Washington, D.C. production of Lorraine Hansberry's play. The video was provided by Oregon Shakespeare Festival, which is producing the staging in association with the Washington company.

A RAISIN IN THE SUN follows the Younger family, who share a single home on the South Side of Chicago in the 1950s. When a life insurance check arrives after the death of the family's father, it opens up a chance to break free, but each family member envisions a different future. The choices they make test their beliefs about identity, pride, and possibility. The play debuted in 1959, and THE NEW YORK TIMES has called it "The play that changed American theatre forever."

Tim Bond directs the production. Due to popular demand, the engagement has been extended and will now play at Shakespeare Theatre Company's Klein Theatre in Washington, D.C. from Jan. 23 through March 7, 2027.

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