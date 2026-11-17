NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Arena Stage presents ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN?, Eric Bentley’s critically acclaimed political docudrama, now playing through December 6, 2026 in the Kreeger Theater. Directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro, who helmed this summer’s New York Times Critic’s Pick revival at New York City Center, the play uses only the original transcripts from the 1940s House Un-American Activities Committee hearings that targeted the country’s leading artists. Featuring the testimonies of figures including Arthur Miller, Jerome Robbins, Paul Robeson, Elia Kazan, Lillian Hellman, and Lionel Stander, the production reveals the defiance, humor, fear, resentment, and self-preservation inside one of the darkest chapters of American cultural history.

Among the company is Edward L. Simon, who returns to Arena Stage after the world premiere of A WRINKLE IN TIME. Born and raised in the DC area and a graduate of The Boston Conservatory’s Musical Theatre BFA program, Simon’s credits include RAGTIME at Signature Theatre, INTO THE WOODS at American Stage, and the world premiere of VATICAN FALLS Off-Broadway. In this production, he plays five real-life figures: Sam G. Wood, Sterling Hayden, Elia Kazan, Elliot Sullivan, and Arthur Miller. The ensemble also includes Jason Babinsky, Greg Stuhr, Peter Jacobson, Kevin Mambo, and more.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Simon about the “athletic challenge” of the play’s language, the note from Shapiro that changed how he approaches acting, and why audiences must bear witness to this history in this political moment.

What drew you to ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN? and made you want to audition for it?

Honestly, what drew me to ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN?, other than the creative team, was the abnormality of the play’s linguistic structure. Memorization is typically one of my special skills, and I found the syntax nearly impossible to memorize. It infuriated and intrigued me in the sense that it complicated my thinking as you try to quickly get a sense of a character on a bus to DC for an initial audition. Playwrights typically write either within a metered structure or at least in a way that is dictated by a natural linearity of thought. There is a weird dialectical structure in this piece; the committee approaches with a rehearsed line of questioning that in no way tracks with natural dialogue, while the witnesses respond with a sort of calculated improvisation. As I gave it a first run-through next to a stranger on a crowded bus, it felt like a bit of an athletic challenge. The authenticity lived in the unadulterated extemporaneousness of the witnesses, and I had never worked within that peculiar limitation.

How did it feel to come back to Arena Stage after A WRINKLE IN TIME, and what does it mean to you to perform in your home DC area?

DC will always be my favorite place to perform; it is my artistic and familial home. I am lucky enough to have two best friends that keep a room free for me in their apartment in Northwest, and more than anything it serves as a testament to their faith in the rather unpredictable career path I have chosen. My parents are able to see the shows enough that they can quote the lines back to me for years to come.

Somewhat ironically, this play invokes the era of ensemble, group theatre troupes that not only performed together, but formed a collective of creative community and kinship. I have always yearned for that at a time when our industry can feel a bit transient and relationships within the work are ephemeral by nature. It is invaluable to walk through the stage door at Arena and be recognized by countless members of the staff, to walk by their meeting rooms and recognize most of the faces. I have the privilege of feeling that I am part of an artistic community, a long-term creative project.

What has the rehearsal process been like with Anna D. Shapiro, and what has she brought out in you as an actor?

Working with Anna and Zoë was like being paid to go to grad school. My script is covered in notes from both of them meant for this play or these characters that I will transfer to a journal and carry with me for the rest of my career. On day one, they gave us the gift of freeing ourselves from trying to impersonate or imitate these real-life figures, instead focusing on the personal stakes and authenticity of their circumstances.

At the risk of giving a bit of inside baseball, when we began the tech process, I still found myself distracted from the action of my scenes by trying to detail and specify each figure’s characterization. I came on for my first scene, with the first lines of the show, fiddling with the buttons of my suit jacket so as to establish Sam G. Wood as a fidgeter, or to make the entrance a bit less static. Anna, in fewer words, told me to stop screwing with my jacket, trust myself, focus on the information I had to share, trust my characterization, and emphasize the text. Anna forever changed my understanding of this work as information over feelings, the idea that our job as actors is to overcome what we are feeling through what we need to say, rather than perform our state of being. That would seem obvious, but can be quite challenging in such an abnormally structured and at times emotionally stilted piece.

You portray several real-life figures, including Sam G. Wood, Sterling Hayden, Elia Kazan, Elliot Sullivan, and Arthur Miller. How do you approach shifting between such different historical personalities?

Thankfully, one of the first things Anna and Zoë freed us from on day one was any sense that we were doing impersonations. Instead, I focused on differentiating the five characters and giving them each their own specific essence. For the audience, of course, but also for myself as an actor, being able to drop into five different characters without ever really leaving the stage to recalibrate.

I leaned heavily on my vocal training; I searched for any audio or video footage I could find, not to build an imitation, but to find clues, triggers, any inroad to developing a vocal sensibility of the character. I found videos of Arthur Miller interviews in which it seemed all of his answers rolled in with a touch of gravel or vocal fry, and he spoke with warm, professorial breathiness, and that became my doorway into his gravitas. In Kazan’s case, I combined a bit of a New York dialect with a chippier, more scathing speech cadence than the others. I have a nerdy chart somewhere in my script that delineates the vocal zone of each character’s sound and the focal point of their physical energy. But of course, at a certain point in the process, I had to trust that the nerdy chart had served its purpose and focus purely on communicating the scene’s central idea.

What is it like to deliver the actual words and testimonies of real people drawn directly from the HUAC transcripts?

This may sound like a cop-out of an answer, but I don’t think about this very much at all, at least right now as an actor within the play. In general, as humans, I think we actually do a terrible job of thinking about the larger circumstances within which we exist, argue, love, connect, grow. Or at the very least, conflict is much more intimate and personal when we experience it with all its granularity and immediacy.

Of course, when I got the job, when we did table work, or when I discussed the play with friends over beers, I’m fascinated by the sort of incidental mimetic nature of these events and our current political discourse. But I mean it sincerely when I say that generally gets in the way of our work as actors at a certain point. As a person, I feel incredibly privileged to be entrusted by this team to inject new life through my own voice and vulnerability, in Washington, DC of all places, into such a momentous and critical historical moment. But as an actor, I try to enter Elia Kazan’s brain and simply make sure that I can get VIVA ZAPATA! produced while getting a bit of redemptive revenge on my old friends from The Group Theatre.

How do you balance emotional truth and performance with the responsibility of historical accuracy?

I am going to be annoying and difficult with this answer; I do not really worry about historical accuracy much at all, in the sense that our amazing directing and creative team, our set, our costumes, our lighting and sound team have done so much to establish a structure within which we are able to exist with historical accuracy if we just focus on the character’s emotional truth and circumstances. Now, that is not to say I did not have to learn how to smoke a fake cigarette without looking like I have never smoked a cigarette in my life, or learn that the tie clip goes under the third button, having never used one. But rather, the creative and design team and the language of the play itself set such rigid structural limitations that I felt motivated to focus on the truth and humanity of my characters.

The play uses only original transcripts. How does that limit or liberate you as an actor?

It is limiting in a way that is liberating if you allow it to be. I think often as actors we want to feel the emotional byproduct of our work, and we often think more words, more breath, more syntactical substance (the self-indulgent em dashes we add to the writer’s work) will make that happen. And we are usually wrong. The use of original transcripts is absolutely limiting in a literal sense, but that limitation is liberating for the actor if we free ourselves from the compulsive need to superimpose an emotional arc and instead trust the language to earn the audience’s investment and engagement.

For instance, Sterling Hayden’s letter simply does not contain the rhetorical or figurative language of Edmund’s soliloquies in LEAR, which can be frustrating as hell if you want to feel something in a self-satisfying way as you deliver it. But that can be quite liberating if I allow myself instead to focus on the information, the reality of the specific event. He is nothing more than a man trying to save his career and sense of himself and his own strength by reading the words of his lawyer defending him. The drama is for the audience to observe, not for me to feel, and that limitation is actually quite freeing.

What has it been like working alongside this ensemble in such a high-stakes, intense piece?

My favorite part of working alongside this ensemble has been the sense of humor in the room, particularly given the intensity of the piece. From day one, supported by a sense of deep mutual respect, there has been an ability to laugh at ourselves, at each other, as we tried and failed and tried again to balance the intensity of the piece with the peculiarity and idiosyncrasy of some of these characters’ choices and self-expression. We had many discussions about the discomfort and difficulty within the script in terms of trying to find its dramatic arc; it simply was not written by a playwright to be dramatically satisfying, it is no more or less than what these people said and experienced in real time.

One of the great gifts of working alongside this ensemble has been sitting upstage each night and watching my fellow actors find more truth and more of themselves in each performance of this peculiar, complex material. Also, a member of the cast who shall remain nameless, for fear of his unbridled ego-growth, has been making us sourdough, and that has really been the best part of the process for me.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

From an artistic standpoint, this is one of the most talented ensembles I have ever had the privilege to be in a room with, and I think audiences must come and see these actors take something that occurred nearly a century ago, in a period that modern technology makes unrecognizable, and make it seem flawlessly, palpably alive and authentic.

From a sociopolitical standpoint... look, there is so much to be said, and I certainly would not be the first one to point out the cyclical or meta-mimetic themes of this show. By that I mean, you have a piece of theatre imitating life at a certain point that is being imitated by our own reality eighty years later. You have Arthur Miller being interrogated in a political witch hunt and then responding by writing THE CRUCIBLE, an allegorical play that would go on to become, and still is, theatrical Americana.

But for me, having sat in the gallery night after night watching the delivery of the Lillian Hellman letter or Paul Robeson’s back and forth with the committee, I think audiences must come and see this show to witness what I would call the distribution of social capital. It is one thing to read Eric Bentley’s transcripts or to study this period in a history class; it is another to bear witness, in person, for two hours, to the viciously flippant rejection of a man’s masculinity, humanity, and vulnerability in real time based on nothing other than his willingness to comply with the political framework of the powerful old white men sitting across from him. Audiences must come if only to feel that discomfort along with us, in community, in this political moment.

ARE YOU NOW OR HAVE YOU EVER BEEN? runs through December 6, 2026 in the Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, D.C. For tickets and information, visit arenastage.org/areyounow.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone