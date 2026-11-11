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Exclusive: Aliya Grace Sings 'Something to Shout About' in the BOOP! THE MUSICAL North American Tour

The tour is currently making its way through North America, featuring Grace in the title role.

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Aliya Grace gives us "Something to Shout About" with an exclusive video of the BOOP! The Musical showstopper. The tour is currently making its way through North America, with original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell.

After being a finalist on Season 2 of ABC’s American Idol, Grace makes her national tour debut in the role. She previously appeared as Lois Lane in Kiss Me, Kate and as Rosie/Ponytail Girl in Sweet Charity at Artistry Theatre. She also originated the role of Yvette in the world premiere of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical at Children’s Theatre Company. 

For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. 

The tour also stars Mason Ballard (Dwayne), Ashia Collins (Carol Evans), Michelle Jennings (Valentina), Dan Mason (Grampy), Joshua Woodie (Raymond Demarest), Ashley Calderon (Trisha), Adam Clarke (Pudgy), and Kevin W. Egan (Oscar Delacorte).

The company is completed by Kevin Bowman, Christian J. Collins, Leah Faye, Kayla Goins, Eric Gonzalez, Jesse Hanks, Izzy Herz, Anya Katherine Jones, Jaxon Keller, Elie Kuppermann, Helena Elizabeth Laing, Ava Madara, Neema Muteti, Annalise Northway, PJ Palmer, Jame Tomé Rotz, Kenneth Sweeney, Devyn Trondson and Evan Michael Vaughan.


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