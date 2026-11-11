Join Heather and special co-host Chris Leavy as they welcome MickeyJoTheatre to the pod! We chat all things Broadway and West End and all the differences that make the tale of these two theatre cities so unique and special.
Exclusive: Aliya Grace Sings 'Something to Shout About' in the BOOP! THE MUSICAL North American Tour
The tour is currently making its way through North America, featuring Grace in the title role.
Aliya Grace gives us "Something to Shout About" with an exclusive video of the BOOP! The Musical showstopper. The tour is currently making its way through North America, with original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell.
After being a finalist on Season 2 of ABC’s American Idol, Grace makes her national tour debut in the role. She previously appeared as Lois Lane in Kiss Me, Kate and as Rosie/Ponytail Girl in Sweet Charity at Artistry Theatre. She also originated the role of Yvette in the world premiere of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical at Children’s Theatre Company.
For almost a century, the Betty Boop character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an adventure of color, music, and love in New York City.
The tour also stars Mason Ballard (Dwayne), Ashia Collins (Carol Evans), Michelle Jennings (Valentina), Dan Mason (Grampy), Joshua Woodie (Raymond Demarest), Ashley Calderon (Trisha), Adam Clarke (Pudgy), and Kevin W. Egan (Oscar Delacorte).
The company is completed by Kevin Bowman, Christian J. Collins, Leah Faye, Kayla Goins, Eric Gonzalez, Jesse Hanks, Izzy Herz, Anya Katherine Jones, Jaxon Keller, Elie Kuppermann, Helena Elizabeth Laing, Ava Madara, Neema Muteti, Annalise Northway, PJ Palmer, Jame Tomé Rotz, Kenneth Sweeney, Devyn Trondson and Evan Michael Vaughan.
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Podcasts
Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! & Spelling Bee) is Where She Wants to Be [Re-Release]
Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! and Spelling Bee) joins The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul in this re-release episode from March 2024! The Tony-nominee discusses bringing icon Betty Boop to life onstage in Boop!
Ep426 - 2025 Wrap Up with Mike Abrams
Alan and Mike sit down to process a packed year of theater, trading hot takes and reviews on a massive slate of 2025 productions. From the cult popularity of Teeth and the star power of Audra McDonald in Gypsy to the technical marvel of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, they cover the shows that defined the last twelve months.
EP 547- Susan Lee Is Here To Tell Us All About "Camp Broadway!"
The Roundtable with Robert Bannon
Revisiting Boop! The Musical and Highlights from Broadway Bares and the 2025 Jimmy Awards
In this episode of Half Hour with Jeff & Richie, we return to Boop! The Musical and discuss its place in the Broadway landscape. We share our experience at Broadway Bares, a cornerstone fundraising event for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and reflect on the inspiring performances at the 2025 Jimmy Awards.
Aubie Merrylees on the Joys of BOOP! and the Disappointments of KPOP
With Boop! The Musical earning three Tony nominations this year—including Best Choreography, Best Costume Design, and Best Leading Actress for Jasmine Amy Rogers—I’m joined by cast member Aubie Merrylees for a conversation that goes beyond the awards buzz.
Act 51: It's the Final Countdown...to the Tonys!
Join Heather and Amber as they talk one more time about what we think will happen at the Tonys. Plus we talk Drama Desk, Ham4Ham, Patti's lament, and so much more! You don't want to miss this one! 🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up?
Episode 127 | Angelica Hale: "America's Got Talent"
After a brief hiatus, your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with another can't-miss episode of Survival Jobs —this time sitting down with the sensational Angelica Hale, the powerhouse vocalist and breakout star of Broadway’s BOOP!
S4 EP18 He Knocks Me Out with Jerry Mitchell
We have "full-out" amazing choreographer & director, Jerry Mitchell with us! Jerry tells us all things Boop! The Musical, what to do and what not to do at those dance calls, and great tips on how to make it on Broadway!
#91 - Jasmine Amy Rogers - Bringing Betty Boop to Life
Tony Nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers joins behind the Awards to give a deep dive into Boop The Musical where she is making her Broadway Debut. Jasmine also shares the process of working with Jerry Mitchell on the workshop and then into the out of town as well as working with David Foster.
Broadway Time at Carmine's - Ainsley Melham | BOOP! The Musical on Broadway | Broadway Time
Broadway star Ainsley Melham joins Joel Crump for another edition of Broadway Time at Carmine's! About Ainsley: Ainsley starred as Aladdin in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway and the Australian National Tour (Helpmann nomination).
BONUS CHAT: Meet The Nominees For The Chita Rivera Awards! Red Carpet Coverage!
Jonathan Groff (Just In Time), Robyn Hurder (Smash), Josh Bergasse (Smash), Warren Carlyle (Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! The Musical), Shannon Lewis (Just In Time), and more are nominees at this year's Chita Rivera Awards!