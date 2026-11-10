BWW Reviews: LES MISÉRABLES at Olney Theatre Center

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Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s adaptation of Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables requires little introduction, being, as it is, unavoidably enduringly popular. One result of that decade-spanning popularity and its near constant presence on Broadway, the West End, and national tours is that, as Olney Theatre’s Artistic Director Jason Loewith says, “it’s not often that Les Misérables becomes available for regional theatres to produce.” Another is that, without the constant stream of small, regional productions many similarly beloved musicals regularly receive, the work has stayed largely static, stuck closely to the same concept and design that defined its blockbuster English-language debut all the way back in 1985.

Olney’s Les Mis is unlikely to change many hearts and minds about the underlying piece itself. Those who’ve found it a soaring, spectacular epic will continue to do so, while those who’ve found it a turgid, shallow melodrama will have little reason to reassess. What does surprise, however, is the degree to which this is a uniquely Olney Les Mis.

Tyler Dobies as the student leader Enjolras and the ensemble of "Les Misérables" at Olney Theatre Center. Photo Credit: Teresa Castracane Photography

This production, helmed by director Stephen Brackett, succinctly showcases all the special ingredients that have come to define Olney’s impressive output, the first and most immediately obvious of which is the unrelenting ambition to tackle the most demanding projects head on, and then the follow through to actually execute that ambition.

The ensemble of "Les Misérables" at Olney Theatre Center. Photo Credit: Teresa Castracane Photography

Scenic designer Arnulfo Maldonado and lighting designer Abby Hoke-Brady have delivered a bold look that artfully maximizes the height and depth of the Roberts Mainstage. In stark contrast to the traditionally maximalist, somewhat stuffy aesthetics of Cameron Mackintosh-produced mega-musicals, Brackett, Maldonado and Hoke-Brady seem more inspired by the barren, striking designs of the contemporary opera house. The facades of 19th century Paris are rendered as monumental flat backdrops and the stage is often left completely open except for when simple wooden chairs and tables on casters are swiftly whipped on and off as needed. The unique image is completed by grid of neon bars spanning the width of the stage that hangs above, subtly tilting to achieve different effects, and whose cold, bright colors contrast against the muted palette of browns down below. The end result achieves that feeling of scale and wonder without the accompanying gimmicks and gaudiness that has so often defined British Invasion musicals.

Kevin S. McAllister as Inspector Javert in "Les Misérables" at Olney Theatre Center. Photo Credit: Teresa Castracane Photography

But a Les Mis production doesn’t get to rest on artful stage characters. The combination of constant progression of time and space with Les Mis’ sung-through score presents an arduous puzzle of how to keep the action moving all while reinventing the set over and over again in the background. In this respect too does Olney triumph, pulling out all sorts of quiet theater magic under the cover of darkness. The culmination of Olney’s ambition fully arrives when the sensational set piece of the barricade suddenly hits the stage in Act Two, astonishing audiences with the smoothness and immediacy of its entrance.

Trent Saunders as Jean Valjean in "Les Misérables" at Olney Theatre Center. Photo Credit: Teresa Castracane Photography

The second key fixture of these productions is that while Olney may be a small, regional theater, it most assuredly does not sound like one. The talent on display all the way up and down the cast is simply phenomenal. Trent Saunders and Kevin S. McAllister make an electrifying headline duo as a Jean Valjean and Javert, breathing rich life into characters that can easily slip into overdone caricatures. Saunders casts a haunting Valjean who is godly in his reverie and frightening in his anger; McAllister’s Javert is deeply imbued with character and charisma, reaching such thunderous heights that his rendition of Stars moved members of the audience to a standing ovation, mid show.

The star quality doesn’t end with the top-billed roles. Stephanie Waters and Quynh-My Luu both fully delve into the messy and ugly reaches of the worlds that Les Mis’ women occupy and that go unexplored in more sterile and pretty interpretations. Waters’ world-weary, raspy Fantine is packed with emotion; Luu’s Cosette surprisingly edgy. Ben Clark and Alex De Bard bring the youthful, poppy, musical-theater belting energy to the fray with their high-energy, puppy-like takes on Marius and Éponine. If there is a standout among the field it’s Jordian Friend, whose sharply hedonistic and ferally animalistic take on the innkeeper-turned-common crook turns him to a sometimes crazed, sometimes cunning imposing figure in a performance the easily ranks with the very best Thénardiers.

Tracy Lynn Olivera as Madame Thénardier and Jordan Friend as Thénardier and the ensemble of "Les Misérables" at Olney Theatre Center. Photo Credit: Teresa Castracane Photography

That third and most special hallmark of Olney Theatre Center is found in its ensemble. What can so often become a vague, amorphous mass in opera and musical theater, at Olney is a colorful, vibrant, and diverse force in which every member feels fully realized. Mirroring the revolutionary progressive youths that make up Hugo’s Friends of the ABC, this Les Mis ensemble is saucier, sassier, and more full of life and freedom than any that has come before it.

These special ingredients all play their parts in producing another in a long line of must-see theatrical events. If one already loves Les Misérables, it’s a no-brainer. If one doesn’t, then this is one Les Mis worth seeing.

Trent Saunders as Valjean at the barricade with the ensemble of "Les Misérables" at Olney Theatre Center. Photo Credit: Teresa Castracane Photography

Les Misérables plays through January 31st, 2027, at the Roberts Mainstage at Olney Theatre Center in Olney, Maryland. Performances are roughly three hours long with one 15-minute intermission. Olney Theatre Center’s age guidance is that this production is suitable for children aged thirteen years and older.

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