Step Afrika!'s MAGICAL MUSICAL HOLIDAY STEP SHOW to Return to Arena Stage

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Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater will kick off the 2026 holiday season with the annual return of Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show. The all-ages celebration will transform the theater's Fichandler Stage into a winter wonderland for a fifth year—following four consecutive sold-out runs. The limited engagement will run December 4 – 23, 2026.

In tribute to the DC music staple, Step Afrika! is bringing “Here We Go-Go,” back into the show's lineup for an explosive revival tailor-made for the genre's golden anniversary. Choreographed by Jakari Sherman (The Fruits of Our Labor), this piece blends the athletic, body-percussive artistry of stepping with the infectious, polyrhythmic "pocket beats" of Washington, DC's official sound. With live congas, cowbells, and call-and-response chants, audiences are in for a celebration.

Other highlights of this year's production includes the show opener, “Twelve Drummers Drumming,” and a Step Afrika! reimagining of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's “March of the Nutcracker.” Inspired by the beloved carol, “Twelve Drummers Drumming” finds crisp snare drums and thunderous quads meeting traditional African drums, symphonic bass drums, marimbas, xylophones, shimmering chimes, and festive bells.

Leading this year's holiday “step-stravaganza” are Step Afrika! Company members Kwadjo Bediako, Nya Christian, Jerod Coleman, Ariel Dykes, Micaiah Alexander Emanuel, Nylah Jackson, Terrence Johnson, Jayden King, Jemeema S. Montrose, Keondre Pascal, Keanu Powell, Zuri Presswood, Joshua Anthony Reaves, Jesse Sparks III, Ericka Still, Michaela Taylor, Joseph Vasquez, Robert Warnsley, TreShawn Williams, and special guest Jeeda Barrington as DJ Nutcracker.

The world's first holiday show highlighting the rich African American art form of stepping, Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show is a family-friendly, high-energy, 80-minute celebration packed with nonstop movement, festive music, and infectious holiday cheer. Get into the spirit of the season with DJ Nutcracker, his Arctic friends—Polo and Pinky the Polar Bears, Popper the Penguin, Ryder the Reindeer—and Step Afrika!'s award-winning performers.

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