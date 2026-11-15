"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage: Season 7 Premiere
Tune in to find out who makes the Top 15 on Friday, November 20, 2026.
Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, returned with its first live shows, revealing the Top 30 performers in both age groups. The Top 30 includes...
High School: Anthony Almeida, King Bell, Reese Benton, Karum Bhawnani, Trenton Breneman, Harper Brodt, Allie Romano Dailey, Brock Duncan, Jacob Fisch, Benji Fox, Charlie Gay-Tait, MaKayla Giggetts, Connor Green, Joseph Haller, London Hartmann, Zhymeire Holliday, Sammy Houghtailing, Jasper Jemison, Mallory Lafferty, Madeline Lee, Bea Martin, Lindi May Morrison, Jai’Den Pritchett, Dylan Sakaria, Isadora Salekfard, Carolina Sanchez, Nicolas Sanchez, Olivia Rae Scherer, Max Taylor, and Wesley Willburn.
College: Bella Noor Aboulhosn, Ralphael Agee, Isabel Asher, Joaquin Barton, Derek Bedell, Carrington Black, Noah Bower, Katia Carbajal, Lynley Cox, Julian DiNapoli, Evan Thomas Gray, Ashley Lauren Ha, Alana Hogan, Ryan Hughes, NeVaeh Jackson, Mia Kadar, Caroline Kelly, Justin Kimbro, Leanne La, Hadley Magaziner, Hannah Miller, Anthony Morgante, Jack David Mullen, Ogechi Nwachukwu, Mahdi Osseili, Amanda Petri, Eden Singletary, Amalie Strongin, Brynna Weir, and Caragh Zeigler.
While we wait to see who makes the Top 15, catch up on the premiere episode!
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