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Video: First Look At NIXON IN CHINA At Washington National Opera

John Adams' opera opened November 14 at DAR Constitution Hall and continues for three performances through November 21.

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Washington National Opera has released a new onstage sizzle reel offering a look at its production of NIXON IN CHINA, which opened November 14 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. Check out the video!

John Adams' opera is being presented alongside Puccini's MADAMA BUTTERFLY as part of the company's 2026–2027 season. NIXON IN CHINA will play three performances through November 21.

The production is part of Washington National Opera's first full season as an independent company. For its performances at DAR Constitution Hall, the company has transformed the venue with a three-quarter surround thrust stage, surrounded by café-style seating. Dubbed the Revolutionary Stage, the configuration was created by installing decking over the venue's main seating area.

As previously reported, the company launched its season earlier this month with MADAMA BUTTERFLY, which was also staged in the newly configured performance space. Read BroadwayWorld's review of the production.

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Review: MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Washington National Opera
Review: MADAMA BUTTERFLY at Washington National Opera
11/11/2026


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