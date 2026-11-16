"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Arena Stage Will Host HBCU and Friends Night for STEP AFRIKA!'S MAGICAL MUSICAL HOLIDAY STEP SHOW
Learn how to purchase discounted tickets!
Calling all D9 and HBCU students, staff, alumni, and friends—past and present! Rep your colors and ring in the holiday season with the performers of Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show at Arena Stage.
HBCU & FRIENDS NIGHT will take place on Thursday, December 10, 2026. Snag $40 tickets to the 7pm show with promo code HBCU, then keep the night going with Jeeda the DJ at the after party.
About Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show
Step into the spirit with the joyful return of DC's favorite holiday tradition, Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show! With unforgettable moments for all ages, this family-friendly production is a celebration of music, movement, and cheer—featuring DJ Nutcracker and his Arctic friends alongside the award-winning Step Afrika! performers. As the world's first holiday show highlighting the African American tradition of stepping, this beloved performance will bring the spirit of the season to the stage and audiences out of their seats!
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater (10/17-12/06)
|
The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity
NextStop Theatre (11/05-11/29)
|
XXII FUEGO FLAMENCO FESTIVAL
GALA Hispanic Theatre (11/05-11/22)
|
Doubt: A Parable
Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab, Olney Theatre Center (6/02-7/11)
|
National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine
Center for the Arts (1/31-1/31)
|
Crowns
Olney Theatre Center (1/31-3/07)
|
The Last Victorian
The Stage Guild (11/19-12/13)
|
Doja Cat at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena (11/11-12/11)
|
The Jersey Four A Tribute to Frankie Valli and The 4 Seasons, featuring original member Gerry Polci
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (4/18-4/18)
|
Rockville Little Theatre presents "Lettice & Lovage"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (1/29-2/07)
Popular episode