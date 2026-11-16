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Arena Stage Will Host HBCU and Friends Night for STEP AFRIKA!'S MAGICAL MUSICAL HOLIDAY STEP SHOW

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Arena Stage Will Host HBCU and Friends Night for STEP AFRIKA!'S MAGICAL MUSICAL HOLIDAY STEP SHOW

Calling all D9 and HBCU students, staff, alumni, and friends—past and present! Rep your colors and ring in the holiday season with the performers of Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show at Arena Stage

HBCU & FRIENDS NIGHT will take place on Thursday, December 10, 2026. Snag $40 tickets to the 7pm show with promo code HBCU, then keep the night going with Jeeda the DJ at the after party.

About Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Step into the spirit with the joyful return of DC's favorite holiday tradition, Step Afrika!'s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show! With unforgettable moments for all ages, this family-friendly production is a celebration of music, movement, and cheer—featuring DJ Nutcracker and his Arctic friends alongside the award-winning Step Afrika! performers. As the world's first holiday show highlighting the African American tradition of stepping, this beloved performance will bring the spirit of the season to the stage and audiences out of their seats!

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