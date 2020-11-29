Greenbelt Arts Center Presents GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL

Gutenberg! The Musical is a play within a play, like Hamlet but even funnier! Wannabe Broadway writers Bud and Deb will share their new musical with an audience, and what better way to share it than through a Zoom call! What they may lack in talent they make up for in awkward energy! Although their show - a biography of Johannes Gutenberg, inventor of the Printing Press - features an extensive cast, Bud and Deb have decided that for tonight's performance they'll read all the parts themselves!

Starring Capital Fringe Festival favorites David Koenigberg and Aria Velz, Gutenberg! The Musical! is the perfect show for the COVID age- with no sets and costumes it relies only on your off-kilter imagination!

When asked why he wanted to direct the piece, award-winning filmmaker Zack Walsh removed his tin foil hat and shouted "This is not my final form! I shall one day grow and devour the sun!" before galloping away into the night. His attorneys assured us, however, that what he meant to say was "Gutenberg! The Musical! is a comedian's dream. Not only are the dialogue and songs laugh-out-loud hilarious, but the two person musical concept, particularly when adapted to a video format, has provided such amazing creative opportunities for me, my cast, and my crew. This show is going to be great!"

The show runs online Fridays and Saturdays, December 11, 12, 18 and 19, 2020.

Streaming tickets: $15. Purchase tickets at http://greenbeltartscenter.org. By purchasing a ticket, you will get the link to stream the video anytime between 8pm Friday and midnight on Saturday.

Notice: this play contains adult themes and language.

