Ford's Theatre Announces New Leadership Hires in Communications and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault today announced the hiring of Erica Lauren Ortiz as Director, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and Leah Yoon Frelinghuysen as Director, External Communications and Marketing. Both joined the senior leadership of Ford's Theatre on September 8.

"I am thrilled to have Erica and Leah on the Ford's Theatre leadership team," said Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault. "The acumen and talent that each possesses will strengthen the already dynamic leadership we have. And in adding to our senior leadership, they bring invaluable perspectives that will enhance Ford' s mission, outreach, programming, and commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion."

In the newly created position of Director, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Ortiz will continue the company's anti-racism and inclusion efforts by updating and standardizing practices in human resources and onboarding materials; collaborate with the marketing and production staff to support diversifying audience development; and work alongside the staff-led Anti-Racism Committee to further develop the lexicon staff utilize around EDI initiatives, receive and review EDI recommendations, and offer training and support.

As Director, External Communications and Marketing, Frelinghuysen will manage and evolve the institution's comprehensive marketing, communication and digital content strategy and audience development promotional activities. She also will oversee the box office and visitor services teams for the institution and is responsible for ensuring the nonprofit meets its annual earned revenue goals.

About Erica Lauren Ortiz

Erica Lauren Ortiz is an equity diversity and inclusion champion, digital media guru and creative producer. She previously served as Director of Marketing and Production for Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national non-profit organization leading for a just and thriving theatre ecology. As Senior Director of Digital Marketing and Business Development for Odyssey Media, Ortiz worked regularly with influential multicultural female audiences and developed digital and event activations for more 30 Fortune 500 companies. Ortiz is a former member of the NAACP National Board of Directors, where she co-organized a 2006 rally on Capitol Hill of 700 youth to support the reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act, served on the organization's executive committee and as vice chair of three committees: Resolutions, ACT-SO, and Membership and Units. Named as one of the nation's top 20 emerging female entrepreneurs by Fairfield Inn and Suites ELEVATE program, Ortiz is also Founder of The Brandprint, a full-service, creative strategy, media and production firm of experts who convene virtually. After 14 years in New York City and New Jersey, she is happy to return home to the Washington area.

About Leah Yoon Frelinghuysen

In the last decade, Frelinghuysen established a boutique public relations agency specializing in start-up to mid-size companies, helping to establish new products and leaders across the consumer marketplace. She has a diverse background working with leaders in for-profit, nonprofit and political entities. Prior to starting her own firm, Frelinghuysen served in senior media relations roles at Fox News and NPR. She also ran regional communications efforts for two presidential campaigns and has served as a political appointee managing crisis communications and public affairs strategy at the Department of Homeland Security. As a longtime arts advocate, Frelinghuysen oversaw the communications, marketing and government relations needs of the nation's largest performing arts association as the Director of Public Affairs at the Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP). She started her career at VH1, the cable music channel, as the campaign coordinator, helping to raise $3 million worth of musical instruments for its pro-social initiative restoring music education programs in public schools across the country. Frelinghuysen graduated from The Juilliard School with a bachelor's degree in Piano Performance and a has master's degree from Columbia University in Public Policy and Administration.