Ford's Theatre Announces May Facebook Live Events; Distance Learning Programs

With the site closed and all onsite programming canceled until further notice, Ford's Theatre has shifted its focus online, launching:

New website pages about the immediate aftermath of the assassination

Regular Tuesday and Thursday live programming for students and history fans via Zoom

Downloadable lesson plans

And Live streamed events-including one May 14 addressing common myths surrounding the Lincoln assassination, and another May 21 with author and historian James Swanson.

Live Streamed Events

May 14 and May 20

Online resource: https://www.fords.org/visit/special-tours-events/cabinet-conversations/

We offer two exciting live-streamed events for you this month. They'll be available on Facebook Live, YouTube and Twitter.

"Debunking Myths about the Assassination, Part 2"

May 14 at 4 p.m. ET

More than 6,000 people checked out our April 14 Facebook Live event debunking common myths about the Lincoln assassination. Join us for a second edition, featuring Ford's Theatre and NPS staff.

Interview with Historian James Swanson

May 20 at 4 p.m. ET

Director Paul R. Tetreault interviews historian James Swanson, part of a new series titled "Cabinet Conversations: Creativity, History and Leadership." Swanson will discuss when his interest in Lincoln began and his journey to write Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer.

New Online Content for the Historically Curious

Vigil on Tenth Street

Online resource: https://www.fords.org/lincolns-assassination/lincolns-death/night-on-10th-street/

After soldiers carried a wounded President Abraham Lincoln into the Petersens' boarding house, a crowd gathered outside on 10th Street to await word. As word of Lincoln's assassination spread, people rushed to 10th Street, congregating between Ford's Theatre and the house where Lincoln lay dying. What would happen to their beloved leader? What would happen to the country?

Guys and Dolls

Virtual Performance of "Fugue for Tinhorns"

Online resource: https://youtu.be/S8-bvH0k-OU

Members of our Guys and Dolls cast and our musicians have recorded the opening number to the musical from their homes. The result is a joyful look at the production to come. We hope this two-minute video of "Fugue for Tinhorns" puts a spring in your step!

Expanded Distance-Learning Programs

Virtual Field Trips and Live Digital Events

Online resource: https://www.fords.org/for-teachers/programs/distance-learning/

Using live video conferencing, students and learners of all ages can travel back in time to investigate the Lincoln assassination. Connect with our staff or a National Park Service Ranger to ask questions about Lincoln's life and legacy, join Detective McDevitt on an investigation into the assassination, explore the Petersen House, conduct a Q&A with the Ford's education staff, or work with our team to create a custom session.

Lincoln Oratory Festival

Student Speeches

Online resource: http://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK40ConphajsvSoAep8f-1UH3JGyYg0HR

In February, more than 400 local elementary and middle-school students performed a selection of President Abraham Lincoln's speeches on the Ford's Theatre stage with their classrooms. Every year, we are inspired by the students' interpretations at the Lincoln Oratory Festival.

Visit Ford's Theatre Virtually

Fly-Through of Historic Ford's Theatre

Online resource: https://youtu.be/qr2LMvHrZ64

Ever wanted to see Abraham Lincoln's stage view from the President's Box? Or see what the view looks like from the historic stage? In this video, you can fly through Ford's Theatre.





