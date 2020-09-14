Folger Shakespeare Library Launches New ENCORES Series

Weekly online series highlights performances recorded on the historic Folger stage.

The Folger Shakespeare Library today announced the launch of Folger Encores, a weekly online series recalling the rich history of Public Programming created at the Folger. As COVID-19 restrictions remain in place in the nation's capital, Encores provides a way to connect and revisit the breadth of the Folger with a wider audience.

Premiering on Friday, September 18th, Encores will release new episodes of treasured performances every Friday, including some never-before-seen content. Encores will showcase

past productions from the award-winning Folger Theatre; stirring musical performances from Folger Consort, the early music ensemble in residence; readings from emerging and established voices from the O.B. Hardison Poetry Series, thoughtful insight from today's leading scholars, with content drawn from past talks and lectures.

The inaugural episode, released on the first day of Rosh Hashanah, will feature the 2018 Folger Consort performance of "Sonata sopra l'aria di Ruggiero," composed by the Italian-Jewish virtuoso violinist Salomone Rossi of the late Renaissance period. The performance will be introduced by Folger Consort co-Artistic director, Robert Eisenstein.

Folger Encores marks the latest Folger initiative to provide vibrant online content for the community. For a list of Folger digital experiences and resources, including upcoming events and virtual programming, please visit www.folger.edu/covid-19-updates.

Shows View More Washington, DC Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You