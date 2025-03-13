FERMIN'S GREAT BOOK OF DREAMS Comes to Centerstage Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Centerstage will host its next TYA show, Fermín’s Great Book of Dreams! The production is written by Julieta Vitullo and directed by Jeanette Sanchez. Performances will run April 5 – 19, 2025.

With a cast of characters that includes a mouse in a suit, a tired seagull, a studious cow and a sweet potato queen, “Fermín’s Great Book of Dreams,” an original play by local playwright Julieta Vitullo, tells the story of a young boy who struggles with belief when he doesn’t receive a visit from Ratón Pérez, a mouse that visits children after they lose a tooth and exchanges the tooth for a gift. The event sends the mouse and his friends off on a quest to discover why children’s wishes are getting lost.

Rating: General Audiences

The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $39 in advance (online or over the phone) and $41 at the door. Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available. More details available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.

Comments