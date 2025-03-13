FERMIN'S GREAT BOOK OF DREAMS Comes to Centerstage Theatre

Performances will run April 5 – 19, 2025.
Centerstage will host its next TYA show, Fermín’s Great Book of Dreams! The production is written by Julieta Vitullo and directed by Jeanette Sanchez. Performances will run April 5 – 19, 2025.
With a cast of characters that includes a mouse in a suit, a tired seagull, a studious cow and a sweet potato queen, “Fermín’s Great Book of Dreams,” an original play by local playwright Julieta Vitullo, tells the story of a young boy who struggles with belief when he doesn’t receive a visit from Ratón Pérez, a mouse that visits children after they lose a tooth and exchanges the tooth for a gift. The event sends the mouse and his friends off on a quest to discover why children’s wishes are getting lost.
Rating: General Audiences
The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $39 in advance (online or over the phone) and $41 at the door. Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available. More details available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.
Videos