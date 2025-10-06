Douglas Sills and More to Star in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Signature Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Signature Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the musical Fiddler on the Roof, with a book by Joseph Stein (Zorba, The Baker’s Wife), music by Jerry Bock (She Loves Me, Fiorello!), and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick (She Loves Me, Fiorello!). Based on the stories by Sholem Aleichem, the production will be directed by Joe Calarco (Signature’s Jesus Christ Superstar, Gypsy) and stars Douglas Sills (HBO’s The Gilded Age, Broadway’s The Scarlet Pimpernel) as Tevye, with choreography by Sarah Parker (Broadway’s The WHO’S Tommy, Camelot) and music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Ragtime). Performances run November 4, 2025 – January 25, 2026 in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

“Fiddler on the Roof has touched generations of families around the world for more than 60 years,” said Signature Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. “It’s a timeless story about love, family, and the pull between tradition and progress. To me, it’s one of the greatest musicals ever written. In our history of reimagining the classic American musical, it took us some time to come around to Fiddler, but it always felt inevitable. These shows have a way of finding us when they’re meant to. I can’t wait for audiences to rediscover this great American musical through a fresh, deeply felt new staging by the wonderful Joe Calarco in Signature’s MAX Theatre.”

The iconic musical gorgeously staged like never before in Signature’s intimate setting and directed by Joe Calarco (Jesus Christ Superstar, Gypsy). Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman, his family and their tightknit community honor tradition but must contend with a changing world and a rise in anti-Semitism at their home in Czarist Russia. The glorious score with songs “Sunrise, Sunset” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker” unite with exquisite dance in this classic of the musical theater canon filled with humor, heart – and life.

The cast of Fiddler on the Roof is rounded out by Amie Bermowitz (St. Luke’s Theatre’s Ruthless! The Musical, Theatre Row’s Bells Are Ringing) as Golde, Christopher Bloch (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Bridges of Madison County) as Rabbi, Lily Burka (International Tour of The Sound of Music, Olney Theatre Center’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Hodel, Sarah Corey (Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Leopoldstadt, Rep Stage’s Falsettos) as Shaindel/Fruma-Sarah, Joseph Fierberg (Goodspeed’s Ragtime, The MUNY’s The Little Mermaid) as Mordcha, Mia Goodman (Olney Theatre Center’s Senior Class, Frozen) as Shprintze, Jake Loewenthal (Signature’s Private Jones, Ragtime) as Motel, Allison Mintz (Little Theatre on the Square’s Hairspray, Philadelphia Fringe Festival’s Carmilla: A Dance with Death) as Bielke, Stephen Russell Murray (Signature’s The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, Private Jones) as Mendel, Rosie Jo Neddy (National Yiddish Theatre’s Fiddler on the Roof, Lyric Opera Chicago’s Carousel) as Chava, Ariel Neydavoud (The Public’s The Visitor, Asolo Rep’s Jesus Christ Superstar) as Perchik, Beatrice Owens (Paper Mill Playhouse’s Fiddler on the Roof, Keegan Theatre’s Hands on a Hardbody) as Tzeitel, Reagan Pender (Broadway’s The WHO’S Tommy, Paper Mill Playhouse’s Jersey Boys) as Avram, Jeremy Radin (The MUNY’s Fiddler on the Roof, Geffen Playhouse’s Noises Off) as Lazar Wolf, Susan Rome (Signature’s Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes, Arena Stage’s Indecent) as Yente/Grandma Tzeitel, Alex Stone (Signature’s The Bridges of Madison County, National Tour of Fiddler on the Roof) as Fyedka, Hank von Kolnitz (Signature’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Private Jones) as Sasha, and Davis Wood (Duluth Playhouse’s Million Dollar Quartet, Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Romeo and Juliet) as Constable. Audrey Baker (NextStop Theatre’s Footloose), John Gurdían (Marriott Theatre’s Footloose), Stephen C. Kallas (National Tour of The SpongeBob Musical), and Kayla Marks (Joe Pub’s Picnic at Hanging Rock) are understudies.