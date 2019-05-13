Daniel Damiano's AMERICAN TRANQUILITY Comes To The 2019 Capital Fringe Festival

After acclaimed runs at NYC's PIT Loft, in the 16th Annual Downtown Urban Arts Festival and for an extended run at the East Village Playhouse, we are pleased to announce that Daniel Damiano's ultra-timely, funny and moving multi-character solo play,American Tranquility, will have its regional premier as part of the 2019 Capital Fringe Festival, produced by fandango 4 Art House.

What is American Tranquility?

A one-hour humorous and thought-provoking exploration into the human divide in 21st Century America from the perspective of 4 very different Americans; a retired Alabaman, an Iranian subway poet/percussionist, a provocative radio talk-show host and a Brooklyn existentialist.

Why American Tranquility?

As audiences and reviews have noted, now more than ever American Tranquility taps into many of the key elements which have created a division in American society in a highly amusing, unusually probing and moving way.

Critic James Bartholomew of All About Solo gave it 4 Stars and noted "...a truly impressive performance on the part of Mr. Damiano. Armed with a writer's ear for capturing dialogue and an actor's flair for delivery, he makes his characters impressively real and uniquely vibrant.", while Anthony Piccione of Onstage Blog noted, "American Tranquility is probably one of the best one-person shows that I've ever reviewed, both in terms of its performance and its concept. The brainchild of the highly talented character actor Daniel Damiano, this show explores many of the social, political and cultural divides that pervade America."

Where and When?

OCEAN - Christ United Methodist Church - 900 4th Street SW

Dates: 7/10 (Wed) @ 8:45pm, 7/13 (Sat) @ 4:15, 7/14 (Sun) @ 3:45pm, 7/19 (Fri) @ 8:30pm and 7/21 (Sun) @ 2:00pm

(5 Shows Only)

Tickets: 866-811-4111 or Capitalfringe.org





