Creative Cauldron Presents PASSPORT TO THE WORLD OF MUSIC Live Streaming Series

Falls Church, VA Creative Cauldron will present a musical tour of the world in their intimate cabaret space turned high-def live stream studio, with a diverse musical line up specially curated by Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau of the Wammie Award-winning jazz samba group Veronneau and Resident Artist Matt Conner. The series features blues, jazz, Latin, fusion, bluegrass, Broadway and folk from around the world. Their 10th installment of the "Passport to the World of Music" concert series promises another first-rate music festival that allows you to travel the world from the comfort of your home. Concerts will live stream from Creative Cauldron at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:00 PM on Sundays, from January 23 thru March 27th. All tickets cost $15.

Friday, February 19 at 7:30 pm DC's Greats of Jazz Guitar!

Three of DC's jazz guitar greats, Jan Knutson, Steve Abshire & Steve Herberman are a festival of jazz guitar. Acclaimed musicians in their own right, when they perform together in this trio sparks really start to fly, as they tackle swing, jazz and blues like you've never heard before.

Saturday February 20 at 7:30 pm Sally Imbriano

Sally Imbriano presents George's White-Hot Scandals, a cabaret in homage of her Australian roots and the stories of the Lost Generation. Accompanied by Refiye Tappan (piano) and Dakota Kaylor (percussion), they bring the early music of the 20th century to life, performing humorous, heartfelt, and classic songs from American and Australian composers alike.