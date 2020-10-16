Creative Cauldron Premieres Radio Broadcast of Original Musical ON AIR

The ON AIR world-wide broadcast will premiere on November 16th and 23rd from 7:00 PM ET to 1:00 AM ET.

Creative Cauldron, in partnership with Duquesne University, LA TI DO Productions, and KDKA Radio will premiere a radio broadcast of its critically-acclaimed Bold New Works musical ON AIR, written by Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith. Originally planned for a live performance in Pittsburgh to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first mass broadcast, the creative team has adapted the production in a radio format. The original cast from Creative Cauldron's 2019 ON AIR production will be featured. ON AIR received Helen Hayes Awards nominations for Outstanding Lighting Design (Helen), Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical (Helen), and won Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical (Helen) for Nora Palka. The ON AIR world-wide broadcast will premiere on November 16th and 23rd from 7:00 PM ET to 1:00 AM ET on Creative Cauldron's YouTube channel. Tickets are free but must be reserved.

This coming November marks the 100th Anniversary of the first mass radio broadcast which occurred in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the garage of Frank and Flora Conrad. ON AIR tells Frank and Flora's story, and how from humble beginnings, their efforts eventually lead to the formation of KDKA (now KDKA Radio), the first radio station. The production chronicles the fight for women's suffrage, the advent of media coverage of presidential elections, and the impact that radio had on society. Matt Conner and Stephen Gregory Smith return to the helm of this adaptation, joined by the original cast: Nora Palka, Jimmy Mavrikes, Erin Granfield, Garrett Matthews, Robert Aubrey Davis and Owen Thiebert. The cast is joined by notable Pittsburgh broadcasters: Larry Richert and Jack Bogurt. Critics have described the production as "a tuneful, engaging tour through little-known history." (The Washington Post).

For tickets and further details go to www.creativecauldron.org or call the box office at 703-436-9948.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You