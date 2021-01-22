Be An #ArtsHero and Other Half Brewing Company Present Arts Hero IPA

Be An #ArtsHero and Other Half Brewing Company are raising a glass to toast to their new collaboration, Arts Hero IPA, to commemorate the Inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and to demonstrate a commitment to community and civic engagement.

Be An #ArtsHero is an intersectional grassroots campaign comprised of Arts & Culture Workers, Unions, and institutions in the United States pushing the Senate to allocate proportionate relief to the Arts & Culture sector of the American economy.

Creativity, innovation and philanthropy are cornerstones of Other Half's philosophy. Known for hazy IPAs, pastry stouts and creative sours, Other Half has built a loyal community of fans and grown to become one of the most sought-after and creative breweries in the country. The Arts Hero IPA is brewed with Citra, Simcoe and Amarillo hops to create a refreshing and vibrant beer.

Other Half is distributing Arts Hero IPA ($16 per 4-pack) at its breweries in Brooklyn (Carroll Gardens and Williamsburg), Finger Lakes and Washington, D.C. Arts Hero IPA is available for curbside pickup at all four locations and delivery in Washington, D.C.. Please visit the Other Half Brewing Company website to place an order or for more information.

Stout Collective, a beer industry branding and design studio, designed the dynamic Arts Hero IPA label, which features the #ArtsHero superhero character in bold blue & red hues.

"It's a humbling honor to partner with a brewery as respected and revered as Other Half," said Carson Elrod, co-founder of Be An #ArtsHero. "We're hopeful that with the opening of Other Half's new D.C. brewery, Arts Hero IPA finds its way into the hands of policy makers so they can learn about the relief needed for the Arts and Culture sector to survive and thrive at the other side of this pandemic."

Andrew Burman, Other Half Brewing Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, remarks, "We are excited to collaborate with Be An #ArtsHero and highlight the arts sector when it's needed most. Other Half is a brand rooted in the creative arts and design, from our logo and labels to our merch and beer names."

Burman continues, "Everyone has been affected by the pandemic and by partnering with Be An #ArtsHero, we're able to give back to the Arts & Culture community that has given so much to us."

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the all volunteer run organization Be An #ArtsHero made possible by the labor of Arts Workers.