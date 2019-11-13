Baritone Gordon Hawkins Will Sing the Role of The Reverend in Washington National Opera's BLUE

Baritone Gordon Hawkins will sing the role of The Reverend in Washington National Opera's upcoming co-commissioned production of Tazewell Thompson and Jeanine Tesori's Blue, March 15-28, 2020. Hawkins replaces the previously-announced Lester Lynch, who has withdrawn for personal reasons.

Tickets to the D.C. premiere performances of Blue ($35-$189) are still available for these performances, and can be purchased at the Kennedy Center Box Office, online at kennedy-center.org, and via phone through Instant Charge, (202) 467-4700; toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquires, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You