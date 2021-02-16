BWW Review: SPY ACADEMY & THE LOST TREASURE OF ATLANTIS at Imagination Stage

Imagination Stage is an institution of the DC/MD theatre community and has been bringing theatre to children and audiences alike for over 40 years. With their new production of 'Spy Academy & The Lost Treasure of Atlantis' Imagination stage brings interactive theatre directly into the household. Children ages 5+ are invited to participate in an online interactive adventure where they assist Spy Team 7 with a series of puzzles and decisions to help retrieve the heart of the dragon from the wicked Dr. Levinious. Before showtime, adults are instructed in secret, to put together a few household items as well as printing out an instruction packet as props to be used in the interactive performance.

Audience members assume the roles of cadets enrolled in spy academy led by Pat, a quirky instructor who is broadcast live to her audience of cadets. Pat receives a distress signal from Spy Team 7 which sends her and her cadets on a mission to assist the team. Pat improvises and is quick on their feet as she encourages all of her cadets to participate and work together as a team to defeat Dr. Levinious. Depending on the performance, Pat is played by Amanda Haddock, Jasmine Jones, or Matthew Pauli.

The audience is transported to and from Pat's office, where she connects cadets to footage of Spy Team 7, as they encounter various challenges. The prerecorded footage is well made as it captures Spy Team 7 as they navigate the visually striking set pieces. The cast of these segments include Edima Essien, Danielle Gallo, Jasmine Jones, Miss Kitty, and Ryan Sellers.

Spy Academy is a show where the participation of the cadets is as important to the show as the plot. The cadets are in control over how the story is told, and through watching the show they learn about problem solving and making decisions. Directors Strother Gaines and Jeffery Eagle create a world where children can participate in a world of spies. The show's writer, David Robinson, uses a cold opening to launch audiences into the world he has built for them.

Spy Academy & the Lost Treasure of Atlantis is an entirely online work of theatre. It is running February 13, 2021 - May 23, 2021. The complete runtime is around 50 minutes. Tickets are available online or over the phone through 301-280-1660 and are $25 per household. Parties and groups of 10 are able to reserve private performances as well.