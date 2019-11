BWW Review: DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS (THE MUSICAL!) at Kennedy Center

Everything about Daniel Conway 's bright geometric set nods to Willems' spare illustrations, yet brightens them to frame the silliness onstage. First, The Pigeon tries to get a Hot Dog Vendor ( Evan Casey ) to give him one of those delicious savory treats. When that fails, the bird focuses on the bus, as he longs for the thrill, singing, "I never get to do anything I want!" He tries to cajole The Bus Driver ( Felicia Curry ) who refuses his request. Curry sings with boundless enthusiasm about why, as an "officially official bus driver," she loves driving a bus and boasts that her bus, like all public transportation, must always be on time. Her newest passengers arrive -- a Little Old Lady ( Tracy Lynn Olivera ) who scatters bird seed, a Business Man (Casey again) eager to get to his job and a Teenager ( Hasani Allen ) off to see a movie. All the human characters and the pigeon fully understand one another in this universe, by the way.