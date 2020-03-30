BWW News: The Theatre Lab to Offer Pay-What-You-Can Classes Starting in April

With everything shut down due to the pandemic do you find yourself looking for an innovative and affordable way to get your theatre fix? Have you ever wanted to take a theatre class taught by a top DC theatre artist but thought that you couldn't afford one? Well, my favorite DC area arts education institution has found a way to solve both of these issues while you are cooped up in your home practicing social distancing and binge watching whatever one binge watches.

The Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts has always had a philosophy that arts education should be accessible and affordable for all. That philosophy is currently being fulfilled with twenty new online adult pay-what-you-can classes taught by some of DC's best artistic luminaries. Registration is now open and the classes will begin in April. Offerings include Belters Workshop, Dialect, Public Speaking, the Actor's Way, Playwriting and more. More info, including a full list of classes and instructors, can be found here.

In addition to what is currently being offered online, Theatre Lab will soon be offering classes for kids and teens and an online version of their Life Stories Institute, which will teach you how to take their amazing Life Stories program into your community.

I want to point out a few things about these fantastic opportunities. First, all classes are pay-what-you-can so no matter what your budget is, you will be able to experience the artistic awesomeness that Theatre Lab has to offer.

Secondly, all classes are offered via Zoom. If you can't afford the software, don't worry because Theatre Lab has purchased all the necessary licenses meaning the software is available at no cost to you.

Lastly, who wouldn't want to take a class with such high quality area instructors as Kimberly Schraf, Michael Russotto, Theatre Lab co-founder Deb Gottesman, and Mitchell Hébert, to name just a few?

Because of what Theatre Lab is now offering, you can now turn your unexpected time at home into something productive and fun. It doesn't matter your level of expertise because Theatre Lab's instructors will always bring out the best in everyone. Check out the class offerings and enjoy. Stay safe everyone.





