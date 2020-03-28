Arena Stage Announces Roaring Back Fund Following Cancellation Of Its 2019/20 Season

As previously announced, because of the ongoing developments resulting from the virus (virus) and the national move to cancel group gatherings per the recommendation of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and District of Columbia Health Authorities, Arena Stage has suspended all remaining performances for its 2019/20 Season, as well as select special events and community engagement programs.

The cancellation of public events have had very real financial consequences for the theater. This uncertainty has forced Arena to temporarily furlough the majority of its staff. Those who have been furloughed will receive fully paid health benefits. Arena Stage is mounting an emergency relief campaign, the Roaring Back Fund, to address its lost revenue, sunk expenses and on-going operation costs.

"We have artists who are longing to perform and artists who have powerful stories to tell; our audiences are the best and the brightest in the country," said Artistic Director Molly Smith. "Many of our patrons are donating tickets back and we are grateful for their generosity. We ask our community, in this difficult time, to make a donation to our newly announced campaign - the Roaring Back Fund."

"It is with deep regret and sadness that we have temporarily furloughed much of our staff because of the cancellation of the remainder of our 2019/20 Season. We need the help of our patrons and supporters to weather this crisis and stabilize our beautiful organization," said Executive Producer Edgar Dobie. "We look forward to welcoming staff back as soon as we can."

Productions of Celia and Fidel, August Wilson's Seven Guitars and Toni Stone have been postponed to the 2020/21 Season. Arena has made a variety of options available for current ticket buyers. These options include transferring tickets to the 2020/21 Season, donating tickets for a tax deduction, exchanging tickets, applying the amount towards a gift certificate or requesting a refund. Arena staff will be working remotely through at least April 24 and the sales office team can be reached at info@arenastage.org, by calling 202-488-3300 and online at arenastage.org.

For more information about the Roaring Back Fund, visit arenastage.org/roaringback.

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie, is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. Arena Stage produces plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep and dangerous in the American spirit, and presents diverse and ground-breaking work from some of the best artists around the country. Arena Stage is committed to commissioning and developing new plays and impacts the lives of over 10,000 students annually through its work in community engagement. Now in its seventh decade, Arena Stage serves a diverse annual audience of more than 300,000. arenastage.org





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You