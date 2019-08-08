Arena Stage Announces 70th Anniversary Season Community Day

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater kicks off the 2019/20 Season with a free Community Day and Props Sale on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mead Center (1101 Sixth Street, SW). The day will feature an Arena Stage Prop Sale with beautiful pieces from Arena Stage productions up for sale; performances from award nominated tap dancer Leo Manzari (Arena Stage's Sophisticated Ladies, Tappin Thru Life and Hoizer's music video for "Almost (Sweet Music)"); and a behind-the-scenes Q&A with our Arena Stage Production Team to discuss some of Arena's most exciting productions!

Filled with activities for all ages, this full day of programming celebrates Arena Stage's 2019/20 Season. Feel the rhythm of Southwest D.C. through dynamic, live music, face painting, storytelling, great food, pony rides and dance performances that reflect the sounds and themes of the upcoming Arena Stage season. Traditional and contemporary Cuban rhythms will be brought to life by the DC Cuban All-Stars; the jazz, blues and soul vocalist Akua Allrich will give audiences a feel for the music in August Wilson's Seven Guitars; and the DC Casineros Dance Company will offer classes and performances that can make anyone a dancer. Community Day is FREE and open to the public. No reservations are required.

Other scheduled activities include live music from Americana band Justin Trawick and the Common Good; fantastic aerial performances from Wings Aerial Entertainment; music by trumpeter, singer and lyricist Jared "MK Zulu" Bailey; face painting; and great food from restaurants in Southwest D.C. including Masala Art and Station 4.

Arena Stage's Props Sale beginning at 1 p.m., features select prop items from historic productions including Carousel, Anything Goes, South Pacific, Kleptocracy, Disgraced, Smart People, Mother Courage and Junk. Items range from $1-$900 and include full dining room table sets, lounge chairs, and specially-priced handmade prop and set pieces that will be perfect in any living or office space. Both cash and credit cards are accepted.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Arena's Grape Stand will open. This wine and beer garden will offer guests 21 and over the opportunity to relax on Arena's terrace with a glass of wine or a cold beer while playing a variety of lawn games.

For additional details about Community Day on August 24, visit arenastage.org/communityday.

To learn more about Arena Stage's 2019/20 Season, visit arenastage.org/tickets/1920-season.

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Molly Smith and Executive Producer Edgar Dobie, is a national center dedicated to American voices and artists. Arena Stage produces plays of all that is passionate, profound, deep and dangerous in the American spirit, and presents diverse and ground-breaking work from some of the best artists around the country. Arena Stage is committed to commissioning and developing new plays and impacts the lives of over 10,000 students annually through its work in community engagement. Now in its seventh decade, Arena Stage serves a diverse annual audience of more than 300,000. arenastage.org





