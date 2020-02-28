Andhy Mendez to Replace Robert M. Jimenez in Arena Stage's CELIA AND FIDEL

The first four preview performances of the world-premiere Celia and Fidel have been cancelled due to the departure of actor Robert M. Jimenez. Mr. Jimenez has withdrawn from the production due to personal matters. He will be replaced by Andhy Mendez and preview performances will now begin on Tuesday, March 3. Mendez will step into the role of the Cuban leader.

Eduardo Machado's world premiere and Arena Stage's seventh Power Play explores 1980s Cuba as it deals with a failing economy. As Fidel Castro ponders how to move his country forward, his political partner Celia Sánchez, is never far from his side. Celia and Fidel is the dynamic story of radical change in Cuba featuring the country's most notorious political figure and Cuba's most influential female revolutionary. The production will now run March 3 - April 12 in the Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle.

Members of the Arena Stage sales office will contact all patrons holding tickets for the first four preview performances, with an option to exchange into any other performance of Celia and Fidel.

Andhy Mendez (Fidel Castro) most recently appeared on stage as Ramoncito in the world premiere of The Cubans at the Miami New Drama/Colony Theatre in Miami, FL. Other theatre credits include Davenant's Macbeth and Timon of Athens at the Folger Theatre in Washington D.C., the world premiere of Confessions of a Cocaine Cowboy at Miami New Drama/Colony Theatre, Shakespeare in Love at Cleveland Playhouse and Hamlet: Prince of Cuba at Asolo Rep with full performances in English and Spanish. Select NY credits include Daughter of the Waves, Sotto Voce and the world premiere of Strawberry and Chocolate. On film and television, Andhy will be in the upcoming feature film, Scrapper and has appeared on many television shows including Bull, Chicago PD, Blacklist and Orange is the New Black.





