Amy Sherald Withdraws Exhibition From Smithsonian Amid Concerns Over Censorship

The New York Times reports that artist Amy Sherald has withdrawn her upcoming solo exhibition from the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery following discussions about potentially removing one of her works: a painting depicting a transgender woman in the pose of the Statue of Liberty.

The show, titled Amy Sherald: American Sublime, was scheduled to open at the Portrait Gallery on September 19. It would have been the first solo exhibition by a Black contemporary artist at the museum. Sherald, known for her iconic portrait of Michelle Obama, said she decided to withdraw after learning that her painting Trans Forming Liberty had become the subject of internal concern.

The painting, which features a transgender woman holding a torch in the style of Lady Liberty, reportedly prompted discussions at the museum about whether it should be excluded from the exhibition.

The Smithsonian reportedly issued a statement saying it was “disappointed” by Sherald’s withdrawal. “We remain appreciative and inspired by Ms. Sherald, her artwork and commitment to portraiture,” the statement said.

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of federally funded cultural institutions by President Donald Trump.