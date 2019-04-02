Alex Mills Will Star In RICHARD III at Synetic Theater

Longtime Synetic Theater Company Member and fan-favorite Alex Mills will star in the company's wordless adaptation of Shakespeare's Richard III May 15 through June 16, 2019 in Crystal City.



Press Night is Saturday, May 18, 2019. To RSVP email alysa@synetictheater.org.

Highlighting the terrifying extremes made possible through the abuse of modern technology, the 14th installment in Paata Tsikurishvili's Wordless Shakespeare Series will explore King Richard III's rise to power in an all-new movement-driven, futuristic adaptation.

Also starring in the production is Synetic co-founder and Resident Choreographer Irina Tsikurishvili as Queen Elizabeth. She and Mills lead the cast which also includes Matt Stover, Maryam Najafzada, Thomas Beheler, Philip Fletcher, Jordan Clark Halsey, Aaron Kan, Tim Proudkii, Nutsa Tediashvili, Ana Tsikurishvili and Scean Aaron.

Alex Mills has previously starred in numerous Synetic productions including A Tale of Two Cities, The Island of Dr. Moreau, Twelfth Night, Hamlet...the rest is silence, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Jekyll and Hyde, The Taming of the Shrew and Romeo and Juliet among others.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at www.synetictheater.org or via phone at 866-811-4111.

Founded in 1996 by the husband and wife team of Paata and Irina Tsikurishvili, Synetic Theater is a center for American Physical Theater, fusing dynamic art forms-such as text, drama, movement, acrobatics, dance, and original music. Synetic has received a total of 95 Helen Hayes Award nominations and 27 Awards for directing, choreography, acting, costume design, and best play.







