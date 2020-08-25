ARTECHOUSE Presents Vince Fraser's WE RISE ABOVE, an Augmented Reality Experience

WE RISE ABOVE will take place in Black Lives Matter Plazas Across the U.S.

ARTECHOUSE debuts "We Rise Above," a nationwide collaboration with Afrosurrealist artist, Vince Fraser, for the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington on August 28. Through the ARTECHOUSE extended reality (XR) mobile app, audiences can experience Fraser's visual art rise above the Black Lives Matter Plazas as a special preview across the 34 Black Lives Matter Plaza locations on August 24th, and nationwide on the 28th.

We Rise Above builds upon other recent efforts to draw attention to systemic racism through murals in Black Lives Matter Plaza nationwide, from Sacramento to New York-34 separate spaces where this message is now imprinted onto city streets. The experience offers people across North America a new way to experience these spaces, and to create virtual Black Lives Matter experiences wherever they are. The project aims to both uplift and educate, as well as empower and amplify the presence of Black artists working at the intersection of art and technology.

"We're truly honored to collaborate with Vince Fraser, one of the brightest and most innovative minds in the digital art-for-social change space, to bring We Rise Above to life across America on this historic occasion," shared Sandro Kereselidze, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of ARTECHOUSE. "Art has the power to unite us, inspire us, and drive positive change for our future. To succeed at that, art needs to be more accessible to every one of us. Art created with technology especially in the areas of Immersive Digital Art, AR and XR has long had a diversity and representation problem. This matters now more than ever, during this unprecedented moment, which Black Lives Matter is an integral part of. We're hoping that with We Rise Above, with our creative approach of using the latest technologies in innovative ways can be a step in changing this, and creating impact in that respect."

"We Rise Above aims to inform the public of structural racial and societal norms, all while still critiquing these structures that are imposed on them,"said Vince Fraser, who is known for his work with Big Boi from Outkast and Erykah Badu, among others. "This project merges the real and virtual worlds to find new ways of sharing the experiences that are universally affecting Black livelihood. The fact that anyone, at any time, anywhere in the country can interact with the art gives me great hope at this time."

The project exists as three extended reality experiences that can be experienced through the ARTECHOUSE mobile app in the proximity of Black Lives Matter plazas:

"Reflect": A tribute to show gratitude, respect, and admiration for George Floyd. The experience includes music by Lloyd James (AKA King Jammy), with lyrics and vocals by the Reverend Al Sharpton (courtesy of Jam One Publishing VP Records USA).

Fraser said of this piece. "I wanted to recreate him as a figure of positivity almost like a black king showing a new perspective on how black people are seen now and can be seen in the future. As a Black artist, it's important for me to document this historical moment, because we live and experience this on a daily basis. These incidents are happening worldwide,not just in the U.S.; it's a global problem."

"Inspire": An exploration of traditional African Masks and their symbolic importance, featuring music by NaNaBcool, written by Gabe Fox-Peck and Nana Boamah-Acheampong.

Fraser said, "A lot of my work tends to draw inspiration from masks, whether it be something I've heard or read, and most of the stories go unnoticed or unheard in general Western culture. I think it's important to highlight these stories in a positive light as opposed to past negative connotations."

"Empower": A symbol of the fight and the importance of pushing diversity and inclusivity to spark the change. The music is by Djembe Monks, Thando, DJ Vs Djembe Monks, Thando, and DJ Vs.

"Being an artist has given me the platform to be able to visually speak about important topics affected by the black community," said Fraser. "We are working for a world where Black lives are no longer systematically targeted for demise. Our message is clear: Increase racial harmony and deter police brutality and systematic racism."

Join the Experience:

Download the ARTECHOUSE mobile app for free from the App store or Google Play

The app experience will debut on August 24th, across these 34 locations. It will become available worldwide on the 28th.

