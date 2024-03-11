ALABAMA Is Coming To Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alabama, the greatest country band in American history, is coming to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in Doswell, Virginia on Saturday, August 10, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $26 until March 21st, while supplies last.

It's the kind of story you read about in books and watch on the big screen at the movies. For the band ALABAMA, it's not just a story; it's their life. It is a classic American tale of rags to riches. From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields to international stars that went on to sell 73 million albums while changing the face and sound of country music.

It's been over 40 years since Randy, Jeff and Teddy, left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama, to spend the summer playing in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. Having grown up working in the fields, the cousins were no strangers to hard work. They didn't flinch when it took six long years of working for tips and living hand to mouth playing in the bar.

Of the early days and their humble beginnings, Jeff says, "I don't think we thought too far ahead. We were more concerned with paying our bills at the end of the week and playing music."

Finally, word of mouth earned the major label deal they'd been dreaming of. In 1980 the band broke through with their first Top 20 hit “My Home's In Alabama.”

ALABAMA is the band that changed everything. They brought country music to the mainstream and from side stage to the main stage. ALABAMA introduced rock style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sounds to the country audience.

"We were renegades in sneakers and T-shirts," says Teddy. "We had long hair and played loud and some of the country folks resisted us for a while. But then of course they did accept us and then after that, our success made it lots easier for other bands to try it in country music," concluded Gentry. Bands benefitting from that breakthrough include Zac Brown Band, Florida Georgia Line and Eli Young Band.

They have also inspired many of today's brightest country stars including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan as well as pop and rock stars from Ed SHeeran to Jon Bon Jovi.

While their music continues to stand the test of time, their numbers and stats are beyond compare. The band has sold over 80 million albums. They have charted 43 #1 singles including 21 #1 singles in a row, a record that will likely never be surpassed in any genre. They have won over 178 CMA Awards, Grammy Awards, ACM Awards and counting. They've earned 21 Gold , Platinum and Multi-Platinum albums and were named the RIAA's Country Group of the Century. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and have a start on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They are also world-class philanthropists who have raised over 250 Million dollars for charity.

The band continues to perform to legions of loyal fans, selling out venues night after night. They were honored with the ACM Career Achievement Award at the Ryman Auditorium in the Fall of 2015 and were named “Album Of The Year” at the 2015 Dove Awards for ANGELS AMONG US” HYMNS & GOSPEL FAVORITES.

Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2024 concert season are on sale now. The Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets are on sale now for T-Pain on June 13th, Brantley Gilbert on June 29th, Shinedown on August 2nd, and Cole Swindell on August 17th. Oliver Anthony's show on May 17th is sold out. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2024 concert season.

Tickets for Alabama on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:30 PM; show starts at 7:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion is located at 39 Meadow Farm Rd., Doswell, VA 23047.