A STRANGE LOOP at Atlas Performing Arts Center Featuring Deaf and Hearing Cast to Open This Week

Performances will run from July 23 – August 10.
Visionaries of the Creative Arts and Deaf Austin Theatre's collaboration and co-production of A Strange Loop, the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-Winning musical by Michael R. Jackson opens in Washington, D.C. this Friday, July 25, 2025. Playing July 23 – August 10, 2025 at the Sprenger Theatre at the Atlas Performing Arts Center in Washington, D.C.
Directed and choreographed by the visionary Alexandria Wailes—an Obie-winning artist, Chita Rivera Award recipient, and Tony-honored trailblazer celebrated for her groundbreaking work on Spring Awakening, Once on This Island, for colored girls, and the Oscar-winning film CODA—this innovative co-production marks the first time two Deaf theatre companies in the United States have joined forces to stage a performance, bringing a fresh perspective to Jackson’s critically acclaimed work. A Strange Loop will be performed by a company of Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing artists in ASL and spoken/sung English. A Strange Loop will be directed and choreographed by Wailes; Stanley Bahorek (Broadway’s Company, Amazing Grace, Spelling Bee) serves as Associate Director and Music Supervisor.
“I’m thrilled to bring A Strange Loop back to the DC theater scene—this time through a powerful Deaf BIPOC lens,” said VOCA Artistic Director Michelle Banks. “This reimagined production will celebrate our culture and community by presenting the show in a fully bilingual format, blending Spoken English and American Sign Language (ASL). It’s more than a performance; it’s a communal experience that centers Deaf artistry, intersectional identity, and the brilliance of Black and queer expression.”
Casting includes Gabriel Silva as Usher; Tyler “T” Lang as Voice of Usher; Mervin Primeaux O’Bryant as Thought 1; ELLISON K. as Thought 2; Malik Paris as Thought 3; Damien DeShaun Smith as Thought 4; as Wade Green Thought 5; Jeremy Rashad Brown as Thought 6; Voice of Usher understudy Deimoni Brewington, deaf swing Elbert Joseph, and hearing swing Terrence Berry.
Additional Production Team for A Strange Loop features director of artistic sign language (DASL) by Kailyn Aaron-Lozano, music direction by Walter “Bobby” McCoy, set design by Jessica Trementozzi, costumes by Isabelle Fields, lighting design by Helen Garcia-Anton, projection design by Julian Kelley, sound design by Kevin Alexander, caption design by Andres Poch, and intimacy direction by Emily Sucher.
Originally produced Off-Broadway in 2019, A Strange Loop premiered on Broadway in April 2022 winning Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical at the 75th Tony Awards. A Strange Loop follows Usher a Black queer man writing a musical about a Black queer man writing a musical. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is renowned for its raw, incisive humor and its deep dive into identity, self-perception, and artistic struggle.
“This collaborative partnership is a significant opportunity for us to elevate the representation and raise awareness of the talents of Black Deaf individuals in musical theater,” agreed Banks and DAT Artistic Director Dr. Brian Cheslik.
Videos