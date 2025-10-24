1st Stage Extends FAIR PLAY Through Early November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



1st Stage's production of Ella Road's Fair Play, directed by 1st Stage Associate Artistic Director Deidra LaWan Starnes, has been extended.

The clocks are set. The line is drawn. Ann and Sophie have a chance to be champions. As their relationships, their bodies and their very identities are pulled into public scrutiny, does being exceptional come at too high a price? A gripping exploration of the underside of women's athletics.

The 1st Stage production of Fair Play features Mahkai Dominique and Camille Pivetta, and welcomes the actors to 1st Stage. The production is directed by 1st Stage Associate Artistic Director Deidra LaWan Starnes (hang, Quilters, The Rainmaker, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and others).

The design team includes: scenic design by Sarah Beth Hall, lighting design by Alberto Segarra, sound design by Thom Woodward, costume design by Cidney Forkpah, props design by Justin Nepomuceno, projection design by Mark Costello, dialect coaching by Jeri Marshall, and intimacy coaching by Lorraine Ressegger.