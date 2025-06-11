1st Stage Extends August Wilson's THE PIANO LESSON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



1st Stage has announced that August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, directed by Danielle A. Drakes, has been extended through June 29.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this haunting, luminous play is fourth in Wilson's famous American Century Cycle. Set in 1930s Pittsburgh, Berniece and her brother, Boy Willie, navigate the complexities of their past and the weight of their future, all centered around an heirloom piano with a story of its own. “Like other Wilson plays, it seems to sing even when it is talking.” –The New York Times

The 1st Stage production of The Piano Lesson features 1st Stage Associate Artistic Director Deidra LaWan Starnes (Postcards from Ihatov, Shutter Sisters, Mlima's Tale, and others) and returning 1st Stage artist James J. Johnson (The Royale, Hero's Welcome, 1st Stage Solo Commissions). The production welcomes Addison Switzer, Hannah Taylor, Jamie Swann, Johnnie Leon Hill, Ronald Eli, and Shawn Sebastian Naar to 1st Stage. The production is directed by Danielle A. Drakes.

The design team includes: scenic design by Nadir Bey, lighting design by Adam Mendelson and Niya John, sound design by Thom Woodward, costume design by Rakell Foye, props design by Justin Nepomuceno, and intimacy coaching by Lorraine Ressegger.

The Piano Lesson will now run at 1st Stage through June 29, 2025 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

Comments