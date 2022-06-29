World Music + Wine Series Returns to Town Hall Theater Next Month

On Friday, July 8, Town Hall Theater presents the next installment of its World Music + Wine series, outdoors at Lincoln Peak Vineyard, featuring the world-class musical collective Mukana (meaning "opportunity" in the Shona language of Zimbabwe). The eight-piece band is an eclectic gathering of musicians hailing from Chile, Haiti, Zimbabwe, Brazil, even a Middlebury College grad. Their international sound blends world and jazz traditions in sophisticated arrangements, with beautiful complexity and global rhythms. Mukana creates music that compels you to your feet in a joyful celebration of our global community.

Mukana is comprised of Zimbabwean singer/songwriter/Multi-instrumentalist Tendai Muparutsa (Artist in residence in African Music Performance at Williams College);

Chilean singer/songwriter Natalia Bernal; Haitian singer Nadine Niles (of the powerhouse Haitian roots band Lakou Mizik); guitarist/musical director Jason Ennis;

saxophonist/arranger Michael Zsoldos; drummer Conor Meehan; bassist Itaiguara Brandão; plus a special guest star trombonist.

World Music + Wine invites patrons to enjoy local wine from partner Lincoln Peak and

international flavors from La Catrina 802, who will be selling an array of Mexican

cuisine. Patrons are also welcomed to pack a picnic, but please no outside alcohol.



Tickets may be purchased at www.townhalltheater.org, by calling 802-382-9222, or at the door. $15/advance; $18/door; kids 12 and under FREE. Bring picnics, blankets or chairs. Thanks to sponsors, IPJ Real Estate, the George & Sue Cady Fund, and the Vermont Arts Council. Also, check out upcoming World + Wine shows in

August and September at townhalltheater.org.