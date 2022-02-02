Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre Announces Short Play Festival UNIVERSAL LOVE & LIGHT

pixeltracker

Come laugh, love, and ignite the flame of positivity with some lighthearted Vermont storytelling!

Feb. 2, 2022  

Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre Announces Short Play Festival UNIVERSAL LOVE & LIGHT

Come join A.R.T. for a performance of ten-minute plays written by Vermont Playwrights, Lesley Becker, Jeanne Beckwith, Shoshannah Boray, Marisa Valent, Steve Wangh and Dvora Zipkin and being presented by Vermont Directors and Actors.

There will be several short plays woven together in the theme of humanity's greatest potentials: Radiating love and light to a disjointed and disconnected world. Come laugh, love, and ignite the flame of positivity with some lighthearted Vermont storytelling!

Live showing February 5 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. with a talkback after each performance! Please order your $10 tickets from the link below!

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://tickets.evvnt.com/organizations/vermont-actors-repertory-theatre.


Related Articles View More Vermont Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Brittney Johnson Photo
Brittney Johnson
Andy Karl Photo
Andy Karl
JJ Niemann Photo
JJ Niemann

More Hot Stories For You

  • Northern Stage Presents The Powerful Play HEISENBERG
  • Anaïs Mitchell to Play the Flynn in February
  • Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre's Short Play Festival: UNIVERSAL LOVE & LIGHT
  • POD SAVE AMERICA Comes To The Boch Center Wang Theatre Friday, April 15