Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre Announces Short Play Festival UNIVERSAL LOVE & LIGHT

Come join A.R.T. for a performance of ten-minute plays written by Vermont Playwrights, Lesley Becker, Jeanne Beckwith, Shoshannah Boray, Marisa Valent, Steve Wangh and Dvora Zipkin and being presented by Vermont Directors and Actors.

There will be several short plays woven together in the theme of humanity's greatest potentials: Radiating love and light to a disjointed and disconnected world. Come laugh, love, and ignite the flame of positivity with some lighthearted Vermont storytelling!

Live showing February 5 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. with a talkback after each performance! Please order your $10 tickets from the link below!

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://tickets.evvnt.com/organizations/vermont-actors-repertory-theatre.