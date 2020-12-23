Vergennes Opera House to Launch 15th Annual BROADWAY DIRECT via a Series of Online Videos

The organizers at the Vergennes Opera House planned to celebrate the 15th year of presenting BROADWAY DIRECT in a fun and unusual way...but they didn't expect a pandemic to figure it out for them!

Like so many other things this year, BROADWAY DIRECT looks a little different but it is just as wonderful as ever with the talent and creativity of our performers Bill Carmichael (Bill Walsh), Elisa Van Duyne, Jonny Barden and Caitlin Walsh, accompanied by the expert pianist Scott Nicholas. Together, and under the direction of Sue Walsh, they will bring BROADWAY DIRECT to life -- SAFELY!

The first video, which is available now (visit VergennesOperaHouse.org for details) is a holiday edition, aptly named "Broadway Direct - Stuck at Home for the Holidays."

"Our holiday version has more of a down-home vibe than the other videos will have," said Gerianne Smart, Vergennes Opera House president and show producer. "In order to accommodate the quarantine rules, etc., we asked our talented team to submit their own performances which take place in the Opera House and in their own homes. The final four videos will be filmed in the Opera House in January with the full cast, pianist Scott Nicholas, professional sound and three cameras."

Each video will be released around the middle of each month between now and April and are approximately 30-minutes long. People can sign up to get the video series (released monthly through April) by a donation of any amount via the link provided on the opera house website - VergennesOperaHouse.org.

Here are the Broadway Direct show themes:

December: "Stuck at Home for the Holidays" (available now)

January: "Broadway Tunes"

February: "Artful of Love"

March: "Musical Theater Madness"

April: "Performers' Choice"

"We are enormously grateful to the community for their show of support during this most unusual year and we cannot thank our performers enough!" said Gerianne Smart. "Each of them have really stepped up and are working hard to make this series of shows enjoyable and memorable."

The BROADWAY DIRECT Series is made possible by the generosity of many businesses and organizations from throughout the community.

Show Sponsors: National Bank of Middlebury, Connie and Bill Houston, the Hardy Family, Bob and Jenny Florence, In Memory of Garry Simpson, Derek and Abby Matson, and Geoff and Susan Nelson. Season Sponsors: Ed & Beverly Biello, Bob & Deb Hartenstein, Mike & Lynn Donnelly, Connie & Bill Houston, Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, Jackman Fuels, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, Ned & Lauren Pike, RPM: Restoration & Performance Motorcars, The

Access to tickets to the Broadway Direct Series of shows can be found by visiting www.VergennesOperaHouse.org.