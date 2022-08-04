Town Hall Theater Announces World Music + Wine Series At Lincoln Peak Vineyard

On Friday, August 19, Town Hall Theater presents the next installment of its World Music + Wine series, outdoors at Lincoln Peak Vineyard. This monthly outdoor world music showcase features global sounds, award-winning local wine, and food that showcases international flavors.

This show welcomes Costa Rican multi-instrumentalist Maiz "Brujo" Vargas Sandoval and his Afro-Latino Orchestra. The festive band blends traditional cumbia, montuno, son corrido, puya, and afro-Caribbean sounds - all while sharing heritage and culture. Bring your moves to this World + Wine performance sure to become an explosive dance party.

World Music + Wine invites patrons to enjoy local wine from partner Lincoln Peak and

international flavors from A Taste of Abyssinia by Alganesh Michael, who will be selling an array of Ethiopian cuisine. Patrons are also welcomed to pack a picnic, but please no outside alcohol.



Tickets may be purchased at www.townhalltheater.org, by calling 802-382-9222, or at the door. $15/advance; $18/door; kids 12 and under FREE only with purchase of an adult ticket. Bring picnics, blankets or chairs. Thanks to sponsors, IPJ Real Estate, the George & Sue Cady Fund, and the Vermont Arts Council. Also, check out the last World + Wine show of the season in September at townhalltheater.org.