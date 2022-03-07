Spruce Peak Arts Camps Returns for Summer 2022, With THE LIGHT PRINCESS and ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Spruce Peak Arts camps return in the summer of 2022! Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center Camps are a chance for children and youth, ages 6 to 15, to make friends and have fun testing their skills getting the week's play or musical onto its feet. Each week concludes with a performance for family and friends on the last day of camp! There will be two different chances to join in on the fun:

Camp 1: The Light Princess will run July 18-22, 2022 from 9am to 3:30pm* with the camp performance: Friday, July 22 3:30-4:30. Family and friends are invited to attend!

Bring this Magical Play - based on a classic fairy tale - to life! Expect a week of creative innovation as we figure out how to make a floating princess return to earth!

Once upon a time, a witch cursed an infant princess with no gravity. She never felt weight, whether physical or emotional; she could never walk on the ground, and she could never cry over anything. Instead, she floated and laughed. The witch (who also happened to be the princess's aunt) looked forward to the girl's sixteenth birthday: If the princess did not find her gravity by then, the curse would be permanent, and the kingdom would be under the control of the witch! Adapted by Emily Snyder, from the Scottish fairy tale by George MacDonald, The Light Princess is a whimsical adventure for the whole family.

Camp 2: Alice In Wonderland will run August 1-5, 2022 from 9am to 3:30pm* with the camp performance: Friday, Aug 5 3:30-4:30. Family and friends are invited to attend.

We will act together to share this whimsical story, of a young girl Alice as she explores a fantastical land down the rabbit hole.

Alice goes down a rabbit hole to find the mysterious underground Wonderland. She encounters fabulous creatures that defy all reasonable expectations. After numerous incoherent adventures involving a Hatter, a Hare and the Queen of Hearts, she wakes up in time for tea. Based on the classic Lewis Carroll's tale Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

Tuition will run $410 for Spruce Peak Arts Members, and $460 for Non-Members. Needs-based scholarships will be available, $50 Deposit due to hold your space, remainder due June 15 (4-weeks prior to camp) for The Light Princess camp and July 1st(4-weeks prior to camp) for Alice in Wonderland camp. Tuition Assistance applications can be found on sprucepeakarts.org. Please be sure to fill out both the Registration form and the Tuition forms found on sprucepeakarts.org!

*Early drop-off (8:30) and late pick-up (until 4:30) is available for an additional fee, please contact Julianne Nickerson, jnickerson@sprucepeakarts.org to make arrangements.

Spruce Peak Arts is committed to the safety of all campers and their families. Covid-19 protocols may be implemented depending on current guidance at the time of the camp. For current protocols. Please visit sprucepeakarts.org.

For the full camp schedule, Information and FAQ's and to find out what else is coming up, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634.