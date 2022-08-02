Sixth Annual ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL Celebrating The Life And Music Of Gregg Allman Comes to Boch Center December 2022

Devon Allman will bring his 6th annual Allman Family Revival to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre. On December 8, 2017, Devon invited a couple dozen of his closest musical compadres onto the hallowed stage of The Fillmore to perform a three-hour, multi-set monster of a concert for the sold-out crowd that filled the historic San Francisco venue in tribute to Devon's late father, Gregg.

The date was bittersweet; what would've been Gregg's 70th birthday. For Allman, in a year when the award-winning musician lost both parents within a few months of each other, what started as a simple idea of music as medicine had given birth to The Allman Family Revival: a coast-to-coast tour that brings a happy and healing cosmic experience that celebrates the life, spirit, and indelible musical legacy of Gregg Allman. This year, the Revival tour will make a stop at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on Saturday, December 3rd. This show is presented by the Folk, Americana, Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), an initiative from the Boch Center. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10:00 AM at BochCenter.org.

"We are in the 6th year of saluting my dad's music and life for the Allman Family Revival...but it's reaching beyond that initial sentiment," said Devon Allman. "It's galvanizing relationships within our generation of musicians. It's continuing a tradition of feel based music and it's an honor to put these shows on. Because at the end of the day I feel it's way more about perpetuating this art form than it is about leaving our mark. Our true mark is simply the continuance.... making sure we inspire the next in line to take the stage."

Over the past six years, Devon has proven that he is a master ringleader, connector, and front man. He has perfected the art of orchestrating experiential evenings that bring together top tier talent including Marcus King, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Brandon "Taz" Neiderauer, Big Head Todd, Ivan Neville, George Porter, Kenny Aronoff, Karl Denson, Eric Gales, Robert Randolph, and many more.

"My favorite part is just the joy of the audience. I can tell they are touched and getting every penny's worth," Allman says. "Knowing Dad is looking down saying, 'Damn, son, all that hot jammin' for me?!' I know he's tickled that we celebrate him. Because none of us has to do this. We all have busy careers. This is a 'want to' situation; absolutely, 100% about music and celebration and tribute."

The Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame is housed in the Wang Theatre and is an initiative of the Boch Center in Boston. FARHOF celebrates Folk, Americana and Roots music through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, multimedia, lectures and concerts. As much as any city in the country, Boston has been the musical birthplace for the styles and artists we celebrate, making it a fitting home.

Tickets are on sale now at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Telecharge. The Boch Center Shubert Theatre is located at 265 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116.