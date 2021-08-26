Photos: JAG Productions' Theatre on the Hill Series Continues With NEXT TO NORMAL: IN CONCERT

JAG Productions' Theatre on the Hill series will continue this weekend with a concert staging of Next to Normal. Featuring an all-Black cast and directed by JAG founding artistic director Jarvis Green, this Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows a struggling suburban family.

It offers an unflinching view of how family members cope with the ripple effects of mother Diana's struggle with bipolar disorder. Audience members can purchase local food and drink when the King Arthur Baking lawn opens at 6:30 p.m., then see the show on the brand-new outdoor stage.