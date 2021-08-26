Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: JAG Productions' Theatre on the Hill Series Continues With NEXT TO NORMAL: IN CONCERT

pixeltracker

The show offers an unflinching view of how family members cope with the ripple effects of mother Diana’s struggle with bipolar disorder.

Aug. 26, 2021  

JAG Productions' Theatre on the Hill series will continue this weekend with a concert staging of Next to Normal. Featuring an all-Black cast and directed by JAG founding artistic director Jarvis Green, this Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows a struggling suburban family.

Check out photos below!

It offers an unflinching view of how family members cope with the ripple effects of mother Diana's struggle with bipolar disorder. Audience members can purchase local food and drink when the King Arthur Baking lawn opens at 6:30 p.m., then see the show on the brand-new outdoor stage.

When: Fri., Aug. 27, 8 p.m.,
Sat., Aug. 28, 8 p.m. and
Sun., Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

For more information CLICK HERE!

Photos: JAG Productions' Theatre on the Hill Series Continues With NEXT TO NORMAL: IN CONCERT

Photos: JAG Productions' Theatre on the Hill Series Continues With NEXT TO NORMAL: IN CONCERT

Photos: JAG Productions' Theatre on the Hill Series Continues With NEXT TO NORMAL: IN CONCERT

Photos: JAG Productions' Theatre on the Hill Series Continues With NEXT TO NORMAL: IN CONCERT

Photos: JAG Productions' Theatre on the Hill Series Continues With NEXT TO NORMAL: IN CONCERT

Photos: JAG Productions' Theatre on the Hill Series Continues With NEXT TO NORMAL: IN CONCERT

Photos: JAG Productions' Theatre on the Hill Series Continues With NEXT TO NORMAL: IN CONCERT

Photos: JAG Productions' Theatre on the Hill Series Continues With NEXT TO NORMAL: IN CONCERT

Photos: JAG Productions' Theatre on the Hill Series Continues With NEXT TO NORMAL: IN CONCERT

Photos: JAG Productions' Theatre on the Hill Series Continues With NEXT TO NORMAL: IN CONCERT

Photos: JAG Productions' Theatre on the Hill Series Continues With NEXT TO NORMAL: IN CONCERT


Related Articles View More Vermont Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand