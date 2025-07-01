Northern Stage 2025 Summer Musical Theater Intensive to Present AMÉLIE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Northern Stage's 2025/26 season kicks off with the Summer Musical Theater Intensive (SMTI) production of Amélie, with book by Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé, and lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Daniel Messé.

Based on the beloved motion picture written by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant, the production runs from July 29 to August 3, 2025 in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts. Amélie is directed by Kevin David Thomas, who now serves as Co-Director of Education at Northern Stage.

Each summer, Northern Stage's SMTI program provides professional-level theater training for students ages 12-18. Over five weeks, participants rehearse and perform a fully realized musical alongside a professional creative team, extending the standards of Northern Stage's main stage productions to young performers.

Amélie tells the whimsical story of an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her imagination. When she discovers the power of small acts of kindness, Amélie sets out to change the lives of those around her, and eventually her own. Set in the romantic streets of Paris, the musical is a charming celebration of human connection, bursting with colorful characters, a captivating score, and a heartfelt reminder of the beauty in everyday life.

This year's cast includes Monet Nowlan (Quechee, VT), Emmett Smyth (Enfield, NH), Tate Mosenthal (White River Junction, VT), Mohini Walters (Hanover, NH), Arabella Garrison (Hanover, NH), Riley O'Brian (Randolph, VT), Cora Dostal (West Lebanon, VT), Sam Harrison (Hanover, NH), Clementina Siri (Norwich,VT), Jane Mans (Plainfield, NH), Malakai Adams (Hartland, VT), Alex Hoyt (Tunbridge, VT), Sophie Fu (Hanover, NH), Nat LeBlanc (Lebanon, NH), Silas Brubaker (Brattleboro, VT), and Nelson Barabas (Hanover, NH).



The production's professional creative team includes Kevin David Thomas (Director), Nathan Beary Loughstein (Music Director), Kyle Brand (Choreographer), Julia Egizio (Production Stage Manager - Equity Member), Tania Barrenechea (Scenic Designer), Bella Granlund (Costume Designer), Kat Morrill (Lighting Designer), Mirah Kozodoy (Sound Designer), and Chelsea Baker (Wardrobe Technician).

Next up for the Northern Stage Education department is Youth Ensemble Studio's (YES) production of The Addams Family: Young@Part Edition, a musical with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, based on the characters by Charles Addams, Young@Part Edition adapted by Marc Tumminelli, and directed by new Co-Director of Education Sam Empey. Running October 10 to 12, 2025 at the Barrette Center for the Arts in the Schleicher Room. Learn more about Northern Stage's Education programming HERE.

Northern Stage's 2025/26 main stage season opens with the Tony Award-winning musical, Come From Away by Irene Sankhoff and David Hein on September 24 to October 26, 2025. Additional information on Northern Stage's upcoming 2025/2026 season and subscriptions can be found at https://northernstage.org/subscriptions/. Single tickets will be available beginning July 1, 2025, HERE.

Northern Stage's Education programs are supported in part by Ramunto's Hanover Brick & Brew Pizzeria. The 2025 SMTI production of Amélie is made possible by generous support from our community sponsors and donors. Northern Stage is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Vermont Community Foundation, and the New Hampshire Community Foundation.

