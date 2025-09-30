Maiden Vermont Chorus To Perform WORDS MATTER At Town Hall Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Maiden Vermont Chorus will return to the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury this fall with Words Matter, a program of barbershop harmonies and popular songs chosen for their messages of love, support, and inspiration. Performances will take place on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Under the direction of Tim Guiles, the ensemble will bring its signature “hearts on fire” sound to audiences in a celebration of community and song.

Founded in 2004 by Lindi Bortney, Maiden Vermont has welcomed the voices of more than 200 women over the past two decades and now includes over thirty singers. The group has been a resident artist at Town Hall Theater for many years, performing seasonal concerts and community events. In addition to its fall show, the chorus will appear as part of World Singing Day at Holley Hall in Bristol on October 19, and will also perform at Brandon Town Hall Theater on October 25.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Words Matter are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors (65+), and $10 for youth (17 and under). Tickets may be purchased through the Town Hall Theater box office at townhalltheater.org.