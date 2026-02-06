A WRINKLE IN TIME To Be Presented At Lost Nation Theater

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lost Nation Theater will present A Wrinkle in Time, the culminating project of LNT’s advanced intermediate dance-theater production intensive. The production is directed and choreographed by Alexa Kartschoke and performed by LNT students ages 9–17.

The 45-minute stage adaptation, written by Morgan Gould, brings characters from Madeleine L’Engle’s novel to the stage, including Meg, Charles Wallace, and Calvin, along with Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Which, and Mrs. Who. The story follows the characters as they travel across universes in an effort to rescue their father from an evil cosmic force. The production incorporates dance, acting, lighting, and sound design.

Performances will take place on Friday, February 27 and Saturday, February 28, 2026, at Lost Nation Theater, located at 39 Main Street in Montpelier, Vermont. Curtain time is 7:00 p.m. on Friday, with performances at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets range from $9 to $19, with center reserved guarantee seating available for an additional fee.

Covid safety protocols are in place, with masks encouraged but not required. Lost Nation Theater’s Synexis air purification system is in continuous operation.