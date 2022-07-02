Lost Nation Theater Will Present

Actor and Tarot-Reader Avalon Dziak offers a night of Tarot readings in the Lost Nation Theater Lobby Cabaret. Live music and libations round out the evening - which features readings for the room followed by individual mini-readings for those who want them.

You may remember Avalon from onstage at LNT in Cabaret, Lyddie, Durang Bang, or The Vagina Monologues.

PRODUCTION DETAILS

Not for children

In LNT's Lobby Gallery Cabaret

Friday, July 15. 7:00pm.

pay what you can

On Dark Nights Series Special Event

Lost Nation Theater, Lobby Cabaret - Montpelier City Hall

39 Main Street- City Hall, Montpelier VT 05602. wheelchair accessible,

Air-Conditioned

Masks are a Must (for all ages) at all times.

Contact 802-229-0492 or info@lostnationtheater.org for more information.

www.lostnationtheater.org

Sponsors: Capitol Copy, The City of Montpelier, National Life Group, , Eternity, The Point-FM, The Times Argus, Great Eastern Radio, The World, and Vermont Arts Council

Lost Nation Theater - winner Best of New England, Yankee Magazine, was named One of the Best Regional Theaters in America by the New York Drama League, Theater of the Decade, Broadway World 2020; won the Outstanding Achievement Award from the New England Theatre Conference; and has won the People's Choice awards from both The Times Argus and Seven Days (2009-2014) for Best Theater.