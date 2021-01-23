Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lost Nation Theater Presents LOVE LETTERS MADE EASY

The performances takes place on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Jan. 23, 2021  

Live-streamed from LNT's stage within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center, Lost Nation Theater celebrates valentines with a sweet gift for theater and comedy lovers, Jeanne Beckwith's Love Letters Made Easy.

Love can be a slippery-slope, even for the most experienced! Navigate loves promise, perils and pitfalls in this "just plain fun, charming & delightful romp" - Jim Lowe, The Times Argus.
First produced by LNT in 2010, this reboot is an updated one-act, combining actors & scenes live on-stage and those "zooming in" from across the country.

The show is Free, but donations gratefully accepted.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, in-person theater audiences will not be possible, but we will live stream and share the show. The performance runs approximately 65 minutes without an intermission. (The show will be available after the live stream throughout Valentine's Weekend. Makes a great date night!)

Pre-registration is required to get the link to the live reading.

When: Friday, February 12, 2021
Time: 7pm
Cost: Free (donations gladly accepted)
Info & Tickets: www.lostnationtheater.org


