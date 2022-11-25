Lost Nation Theater Presents A Spirited Holiday Event STORIES FOR THE SEASON

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Join favorite LNT artists and fans for cozy dramatic readings of stories from around the world that celebrate the return of the light from a host of traditions.

Nov. 25, 2022  

Lost Nation Theater presents STORIES FOR THE SEASON - a special holiday-inspired special event - one night only Wednesday December 18th at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.

Presentations include Solstice stories, some Dr Seuss, Jewish tales, merry music, Native American lore, and a little Charles Dickens. Stories suitable for all ages and fun for the whole family.

It all happens Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 7:00pm. Box Office and Lobby will open at 6:15pm. Seating begins at 6:30pm and the readings begins at 7pm. Lost Nation Theater, City Hall Arts Center, Main Street, Montpelier. The theater is wheelchair accessible and an assisted listening system is available. Lost Nation Theater's gift to the community, STORIES OF THE SEASON is Free!
(Donations are welcome.) Tasty Treats and warm beverages will be sold.

For more information call 802-229-0492 or visit www.lostnationtheater.org.

Lost Nation Theater was named One of the Best regional theaters in America by the New York Drama League, recently won the 2012 Outstanding Achievement Award from the New England Theatre Conference; and has won the People's Choice awards from both The Times Argus and Seven Days (2009-2012) for Best Theater.




