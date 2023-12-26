Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Vermont Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Prudie Peepers - UNTAPPED: A NIGHT OF DRAG & BURLY-Q - Green Mountain Cabaret at the Monkey House 28%

Charlotte Munson - DI LADY DI - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 25%

Lauren Biasi - WRTC'S VALENTINE'S CABARET - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 25%

Beaux Peepers - GREEN MOUNTAIN CABARET - Green Mountain Cabaret at the Monkey House 22%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kyla Paul Marchand - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 19%

Erica Hadcock - FIREBRINGER - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 16%

Taryn Noelle/Eva Zimet - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 14%

Rebecca Raskin, Ryan Addario - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theater Collaborative 11%

Celeste Piette - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 10%

Rebecca Raskin & Jane Burchard - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 9%

Celeste Piette - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 8%

Taryn Noelle - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 7%

Felicity Stiverson - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 6%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Leah Burke - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 21%

Nicole Dirmaier - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 12%

Cora Fauser & Suzanne Kneller - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 9%

Halina Vercessi - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 8%

Lauren Biasi - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 8%

Sarah Sophia Lidz - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 7%

Pearl Schramm - VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 6%

Cynthia Flynt - HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 6%

Grace Castle - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 6%

Jeanie MacDonough - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Shelburne Players 5%

Jessica Crawford - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 4%

Charlene Sroka - MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 3%

Cora Fauser - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Debby Anderson - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Gina Fearn, Amy Riley - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 17%

Vincent Tatro / D. Mark Blank - FIREBRINGER - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 17%

Freda Tutt, Christopher Brown - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 15%

Eric Love - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 13%

Keaton Harper - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 12%

Andrea Cronan - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 10%

Susanna Gellert - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 6%

Kathleen Keenan - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 5%

Alexandra Dietrich - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 3%

Meredith McDonough - BUDDY - Weston Theater Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Ry Poulin - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 17%

Rowan Derby & Becky Laird - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 9%

taneisha duggan - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 8%

Michael Fidler - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 7%

Randolyn Zinn - HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 7%

Nan Murat - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Girls Nite Out Productions 6%

Laura Roald - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 6%

Vincent Tatro - VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 6%

Eric Reid-St. John - ALMOST, MAINE - The Shelburne Players 6%

Vincent Tatro - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 4%

Elizabeth Dinkova - HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 4%

Vincent Tatro & Emily Ranttila - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 4%

Shannon sanborn - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE- A LOVE RADIO BROADCAST - Valley Players 3%

Jeanne Beckwith - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Unadilla Theatre 3%

Roberto Di Donato - THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in the Woods 3%

Cristina Alicea - THE PITMAN PAINTERS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 3%

Raz Golden - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weston Theater Company 3%

Lauren Biasi - TWELFTH NIGHT- ABRIDGED - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Patrick Clow - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 1%

Alex Nicosia - THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT - Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre/Flynn Theatre 10%

BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 9%

FIREBRINGER - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 9%

INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 6%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 6%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 6%

HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 5%

THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 5%

AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 4%

A COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 4%

THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Shelburne Players 4%

LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater 3%

HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 3%

ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 3%

ON GOLDEN POND - QuarryWorks Theater 3%

THE PITMEN PAINTERS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 3%

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley Players 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Unadilla Theatre 2%

THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 2%

PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 1%

ALMOST, MAINE - The Shelburne Players 1%

BUDDY - Weston Theater Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Roya Millard - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 16%

Felix Clarke - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 13%

Andy Pearson - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre/Flynn Theatre 13%

D. Mark Blank - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSCIAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 10%

Natalee Garen - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 8%

Samuel Biondolillo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 7%

Cavan Meese - ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 6%

Scott Zielinski - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 5%

Michael Fidler - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Rep Theatre/Isham Barn Theatre 5%

Samuel Biondolillo - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 4%

Irene halibozak - WILLY WONKA - Valley players theater 4%

D. Mark Blank - VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Samuel Biondolillo - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 2%

D. Mark Blank - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Brooks Donnelly - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 2%

Krista Smith - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weston Theater Company 1%

D. Mark Blank - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Craig Hilliard - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 15%

Lauren Biasi - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 12%

Cole Marino - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 11%

Randall Pearce - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 11%

AJ Banach - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 8%

Patrick Wickliffe - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 8%

Larry Pressgrove - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 7%

Milo Wiston - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 7%

Nate Venet - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 7%

Timothy Guiles - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 5%

Michael Halloran - WILLY WONKA - Valley players thwater 4%

Filippo Ciabatti - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 4%

Dan bruce - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley players theater 3%



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 18%

STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 13%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 12%

SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 12%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 12%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Williston Community Theatre 11%

THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 8%

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 3%

WILLY WONKA - Valley players theater 3%

SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 3%

ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS AND STORIES OF JOHN DENVER - Saint Michael's PlayhouseJo 2%

BUDDY - Weston Theater Company 2%

KICK OFF CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 35%

MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 19%

THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 16%

HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 15%

ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions, Plainfield VT 8%

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT - Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre 5%

THE VAULT LIVE - In Tandem Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ry Poulin - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 11%

Anneka Shepherd - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 9%

Tess McHugh - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 7%

Gretchen Sausville - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 7%

Taryn Noelle - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 7%

Theo Herrin - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 6%

Sarah Connor - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 6%

Connor Kendall - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 6%

Sean Reeks - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 5%

Anneka Shepherd - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 5%

Zane Demarais - WILLY WONKA - Valley players theater 4%

Alex Gossard - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 4%

Stefanie Weigand - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

Lauren Biasi - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Alexa Kartschoke - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Kathleen Keenan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Eric Sciotto - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 2%

Sarah Kalinowski - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Cameron Anika Hill - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 2%

Billy Finn - BUDDY - Weston Theater Company 1%

Peter Kendall Clark - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 1%

David Bonanno - BUDDY - Weston Theater Company 1%

Meredith Lustig - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 1%

Danny Townsend - FIREBRINGER - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Nuala Dougherty - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 7%

Eamon Lynch - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 7%

Tess McHugh - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 6%

Anne Bates - HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 5%

Jennifer Warwick - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Girls Nite Out Productions 4%

Roya Millard as King Minos - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 4%

Karlie Kauffeld - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Shelburne Players 4%

Jon van Luling as Daedalus - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 4%

Alexa Kartschoke - MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 3%

Emma Jansch - TWELFTH NIGHT - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

G. Richard Ames - ON GOLDEN POND - QuarryWorks Theater 3%

Tom Jacques - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley Players 3%

Connor Kendall - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 3%

J.T. Turner - ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 3%

Jana Lillie - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Sorsha Anderson - MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Susan Haefner - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weston Theater Company 2%

Dara Pohl Friedman as The Nina - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 2%

Jo Armstrong - THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

Danny Townsend - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Ramona Beskin - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 2%

Brandon Burditt - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 2%

David Rapp - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Unadilla Theatre 2%

Katharine Maness - HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

Alex Nalbach - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Shelburne Players 2%



Best Play

BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows theater company 15%

A COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vemont Repertory 14%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 9%

MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 6%

HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 5%

THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Shelburne Players 4%

VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 4%

AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 4%

FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 4%

HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 4%

ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 3%

THE PITMEN PAINTERS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 3%

LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Unadilla Theatre 3%

PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 3%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weston Theater Company 3%

THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in the Woods 3%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Rep Theatre/Isham Barn Theatre 2%

ALMOST, MAINE - The Shelburne Players 2%

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - Lamoille County Players 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Middlebury Acting Co. 1%

THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT - Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre 1%

TALLEY'S FOLLY - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dough Viehman/Ann Vivian - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre/Flynn Theatre 24%

Chuck Padula - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 12%

Kelly Daigneault - MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater 9%

Vincent Tatro - VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 8%

Shannon Sanborn - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley Players 7%

Lauren Biasi - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 7%

Paul Ledak - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 6%

Kim Bent - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 6%

Christopher and Justin Swader - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weston Theater Company 5%

Peter Michelsen - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 5%

Jess Nguyen & Paul Ledak - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 4%

Douglas Anderson - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 3%

Kim Bent - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 3%

Chuck Padula - TALLEY'S FOLLY - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ry Poulin - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 24%

Julia Moriarty - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 13%

Jess Wilson - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 11%

Franky - HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 9%

Mark Gwinn - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater 8%

Vincent Tatro - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 7%

Andrew Vachon - MY MOTHER'S THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater 7%

Johnnie Day Durand - ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 7%

Vincent Tatro - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 5%

Jonnie Day Durand - ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 3%

Peter Michelsen - VANITIES - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Vincent Tatro - TWELFTH NIGHT- ABRIDGED - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Izzy Gilbert - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre 14%

Coyah Mosher - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 13%

Daniel Gibson - SPRING AWAKENING - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 7%

Brittany Flynn - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 6%

Jacob Whittaker - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 6%

Owen Leavey - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 5%

Laura Wolfsen - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 4%

Eamon Lynch - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 4%

Georgia Paine - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 4%

Evan Pringle - FIREBRINGER - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 4%

Conor McShane - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Weston Theater Company 3%

Kathleen Keenan - SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Aric Brown - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Valley Players 2%

Kianna Bromley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Kathleen Keenan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 2%

Connor Eaton - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre 2%

Thomas Saunders - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Megan Rose - THE COURT JESTER - Keaton Harper 2%

Lillian Snide - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Danny Townsend - STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Brandon Snook - GLORY DENIED - Opera Company of Middlebury 2%

Cassandra Demarais - WILLY WONKA - Valley players theater 2%

Sabrina Sydnor - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

Caitlin Balon - INTO THE WOODS - Lyric Theatre Company 1%

Mark Roberts - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Lost Nation Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

K shaw - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows theater company 10%

Nicole Dirmaier - BEASTS OF CRETE - Between the Willows 7%

Roya Millard - BEASTS OF CRETE - Lyric Theatre 5%

Kim Bent - MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 4%

Maren L Spillane - ACT 39 - Haybarn Theater / Pushcart Productions , Plainfield VT 4%

Victoria Nieves - LOVE/SICK - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 4%

Jillian Kenny - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 3%

Evan Pringle - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Allen McCullough - HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 3%

Raghad AlMakhlouf - HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 3%

DIJI - PASS OVER - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 3%

Jon van Luling as Facebender - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 3%

Lucas Dixon - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Weston Theater Company 3%

Tyler Stowe - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Debby Goldman - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Isabel Mazzola - FUDDY MEERS - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Kelly Kendall - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Finn Yarbrough - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Shelburne Players 2%

Susan Palmer - MY MOTHERS THREE MOTHERS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier VT 2%

Valeri Mudek - HER NAME MEANS MEMORY - Living Room Theatre, North Bennington 2%

Adrian Devaugn Summers - THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

Marisa LaRuffa - HAMLET - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

Tove Wood - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Vermont Repertory Theatre Company 2%

Jordan Gullikson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Foul Contending Rebels 2%

Grace Experience as Cannibal Queen - AIRNESS - Vermont Stage Company/Main Street Landing 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY! - Lyric Theatre Company 32%

STARKID'S FIREBRINGER THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 23%

FRACTURED FABLES - Lost Nation Theater 14%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Weston Theater Company 12%

WILLY WONKA - Valley players theater 12%

THE WOLVES OF THE WHISPERING WOODS - Quarry Works Theater 7%

